MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal

The midfielder has won major honors with club and country such as the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC, the SAFF Championship, the Tri-Nation Series, and the Intercontinental Cup with India.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 15:11 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Kumar has shown his prowess as a midfielder with great hold-up play and a great passer of the ball during his time at Bengaluru FC.
Rohit Kumar has shown his prowess as a midfielder with great hold-up play and a great passer of the ball during his time at Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: BENGALURU FC
infoIcon

Rohit Kumar has shown his prowess as a midfielder with great hold-up play and a great passer of the ball during his time at Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: BENGALURU FC

Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Rohit Kumar on a two-year deal.

Kumar, who will be joining the Juggernauts from Bengaluru FC, is Odisha’s first summer signing ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The India International has over 80 ISL appearances, and nine for the country. The DSK Shivajians’ graduate debuted for the Blue Tigers against Kyrgyzstan as the midfielder replaced Anirudh Thapa in the second half. India secured a comfortable 2-0 victory in that match.

READ MORE | ISL: India International Jay Gupta signs four-year contract extension with FC Goa

The midfielder has won major honors with club and country such as the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC, the SAFF Championship, the Tri-Nation Series, and the Intercontinental Cup with India.

On joining Odisha FC, he said, “I’m thrilled and excited to be a part of the project here at Odisha FC. My conversations with the coach have been very positive, and I’m looking forward to working under him and learning from him.”

Head coach Sergio Lobera shared his thoughts on the club’s latest addition and said, “Rohit is a player I have liked a lot for a long time. He fits perfectly into our style of play. He is good with and without the ball and he is very competitive.”

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL /

Transfers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  3.  India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sangram Singh set to be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia faces Namibia, Sri Lanka in must-win situation against Nepal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Czech Republic beats North Macedonia
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Verona parts ways with manager Marco Baroni
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Netherlands beats Iceland, Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to injury
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 Warm-up: Poland beats Turkey, Lewandowski and Swiderski suffer injuries
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Diary: Cricket, rum and Bajan hospitality - true spirit of Barbados
    Ayan Acharya
  3.  India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sangram Singh set to be first Indian male wrestler to join MMA
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia faces Namibia, Sri Lanka in must-win situation against Nepal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment