ISL: Odisha FC signs midfielder Rohit Kumar on two-year deal

Indian Super League outfit Odisha FC on Tuesday announced the signing of midfielder Rohit Kumar on a two-year deal.

Kumar, who will be joining the Juggernauts from Bengaluru FC, is Odisha’s first summer signing ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The India International has over 80 ISL appearances, and nine for the country. The DSK Shivajians’ graduate debuted for the Blue Tigers against Kyrgyzstan as the midfielder replaced Anirudh Thapa in the second half. India secured a comfortable 2-0 victory in that match.

The midfielder has won major honors with club and country such as the Durand Cup with Bengaluru FC, the SAFF Championship, the Tri-Nation Series, and the Intercontinental Cup with India.

On joining Odisha FC, he said, “I’m thrilled and excited to be a part of the project here at Odisha FC. My conversations with the coach have been very positive, and I’m looking forward to working under him and learning from him.”

Head coach Sergio Lobera shared his thoughts on the club’s latest addition and said, “Rohit is a player I have liked a lot for a long time. He fits perfectly into our style of play. He is good with and without the ball and he is very competitive.”