SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains

Suryakumar was appointed as India’s T20 captain last week ahead of Hardik Pandya following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 10:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav, the newly selected Indian T20 captain, says he has liked being a leader on the field despite not wearing the captain’s hat, and that he has learnt the tricks of the trade from different skippers over the years.

Suryakumar was appointed as India’s T20 captain last week ahead of Hardik Pandya following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024.

Suryakumar’s first assignment will be the three-match T20I series against hosts Sri Lanka starting on Saturday.

“I have always enjoyed being a leader on the field even though I was not the captain. I have always learnt a lot of things from different captains. It’s a good feeling and a great responsibility,” the 33-year-old middle-order batter told BCCI.TV.

Indian cricket is set to enter a new chapter under the leadership of Suryakumar and new head coach Gautam Gambhir. This comes after Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also announced their retirement from the format, as well as head coach Rahul Dravid stepping down.

ALSO READ | Gambhir is clear in his intent and communication, says Shubman Gill

Both Suryakumar and Gambhir played together for Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.

The Mumbai batter known for his aggressive and innovative batting style, described his relationship with the coach as both special.

“This relationship is special because in 2014 I played under him in KKR. It was special because from there only I got opportunities. The relationship is still strong.

“He (Gambhir) knows how I work, what is my mindset when I come to practice sessions. I also know how he tries to work as a coach. It’s all about the lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward,” the Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar admits that he wants to remain humble and grounded while leading the team on the pitch, viewing cricket as a sport rather than a way of life.

“I think most important thing what I have learned from this sport is how humble you are after achieving or even after not doing well. I have learned when you do something on the ground you have to leave it on the ground,” he said.

“This is not your life, this is just a part of your life. So you can’t be when you are doing well you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground.”

