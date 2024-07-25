Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction: Chethan most expensive player while Prasidh Krishna picked for just one lakh

L. R. Chethan struck gold as he was procured for a princely sum of ₹8.6 lakh by Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old right-hand bat, who played for Gulbarga Mystics last season, saw his price swell at the mini auction from the ₹6.2 lakh he commanded in 2023. There were also big deals for seasoned cricketers Shreyas Gopal (₹7.60 lakh, Mangaluru Dragons) and K. Gowtham (₹7.4 lakh, Mysuru Warriors). Wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia earned ₹7.20 lakh from Gulbarga.

Opening batter Mohammed Taha returned to defending champion Hubli Tigers for ₹6.60 lakh, a handsome 4.1 lakh more than his 2023 billing. The 30-year-old Taha was the player of the tournament last year, scoring 448 runs at a strike-rate of 173.64.

Another good performer in left-arm pacer Abhilash Shetty saw a rise in valuation too, shifting to Mangaluru for ₹6.3 lakh as against the ₹1 lakh he earned 12 months ago at Gulbarga.

An eye-popping ₹6.2 lakh was splurged by Bengaluru on left-arm speedster Lavish Kaushal, a registered Karnataka State Cricket Association player who was in the lowest Category-D in the auction.

Karnataka’s age-group cricketers, who won the red-ball double of Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19) and Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy (U-23), were picked up for good amounts with Hardik Raj attracting ₹5.8 lakh from Shivamogga Lions and Macneil Hadley Noronha ₹5 lakh from Mangaluru.

Aneeshwar Gautam, 21, zoomed up to ₹6.20 lakh (Hubli) from ₹2 lakh (Mangaluru), while 18-year-old Samit Dravid, son of Indian legend Rahul Dravid, was picked up by Mysuru for ₹0.5 lakh.

Oft-injured India pacer Prasidh Krishna’s value depreciated from ₹7.4 lakh to ₹1 lakh. Senior cricketer R. Samarth, who scored 422 runs at a strike-rate of 141.61 in 2023 and has since moved to Uttarakhand, skipped the auction.

The 2024 Maharaja Trophy gets underway in Bengaluru on August 15.