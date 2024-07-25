MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

KSCA T20: Samit, son of Rahul Dravid, gets contract with Mysore Warriors

Samit was part of the Karnataka under-19 side that won this season’s Cooch Behar Trophy, and he has also played for KSCA XI against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 21:39 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Former Indian Cricket team Head Coach Rahul Dravid's son Samit Dravid in action.
File Photo: Former Indian Cricket team Head Coach Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

File Photo: Former Indian Cricket team Head Coach Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ THE HINDU

Samit Dravid, son of former India head coach and captain Rahul Dravid, was on Thursday roped in by Mysuru Warriors during the player auction ahead of the upcoming season of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Warriors acquired the services of Samit, a middle-order batsman and a seamer, for Rs 50000.

“It’s good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA,” a Warriors team official told PTI.

Samit was part of the Karnataka under-19 side that won this season’s Cooch Behar Trophy, and he has also played for KSCA XI against the visiting Lancashire side earlier this year.

Warriors, the last season’s runners-up, will be led by Karun Nair and its bowling will be bolstered by the presence of India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was bought for Rs 1 lakh.

Nair was retained by the franchise, while Prasidh has recently undergone a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon, and is looking to make his way back into the top-flight cricket.

Mysore Warriors squad:
Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik S U, Suchith J, Gowtham K, Vidyadhar Patil, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Goutham Mishra, Dhanush Gowda, Samit Dravid, Deepak Devadiga, Sumit Kumar, Smayan Srivastava, Jasper EJ, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf.

