Women’s Asia Cup 2024 semifinal: India starts firm favourite against Bangladesh

Shafali, with 158 runs, has been the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far and against Nigar Sultana’s team, which has a host of slow bowlers, she will have to give India a good start.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 16:13 IST , Dambulla - 3 MINS READ

Richa Ghosh of India in action.
Shafali Verma will be aiming to come out all guns blazing while Smriti Mandhana will be more than motivated to get a big one as India starts overwhelming favourite against Bangladesh in the semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup here on Friday.

The Women In Blue pummeled the opposition in all three games -- winning by seven wickets against Pakistan, 78 runs against UAE and by an 82-run margin against Nepal.

However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur knows that in Asia Cup, it is only the semifinal and final matter the most and it would not miss the fact that Bangladesh on select days can be a dangerous side.

The start will be very important for India and Shafali will want her senior opening partner Mandhana to also fire in unison. The elegant left-hander was in great nick during her 45 against Pakistan, which could have been a bigger one in terms of volume.

With UAE and Nepal being two of the three opponents during the group league stage, the Indian team would certainly face a sterner test against a bunch of decent slow bowlers in the Bangladesh ranks.

Slow left-arm orthodox Nahida Akhter and young leg-spinner Rabeya Khan have both claimed five wickets apiece.

While Nahida with a parsimonious economy rate of 3.25 would like to build the pressure on an experienced batting line-up while leg-break bowler Rabeya is likely to push for wickets.

The medium pace department comprises veteran Jahanara Alam along with Ritu Moni, who also has chipped in with three wickets.

However, with Harmanpreet, Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues coming in the middle-order and all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar to complement them, India has a lot of quality in its ranks.

With pitches at the Dambulla Stadium slowing down considerably during the second half, India would like to defend a total on the big day. The semifinal will, however, be an afternoon game.

Off-spinner Deepti has been very consistent with the ball taking eight wickets in three games so far. The economy rate of 4.66 has been equally impressive compared to Radha Yadav, who has been on the slightly expensive side.

The Indian new-ball duo of Renuka Singh Thakur and Vastrakar has been on target during the games.

For Bangladesh, it hasn’t had too many impactful batters and if India can post anything in the range of 140-plus, it could well be enough for a place in the final.

Teams:
India:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Bangladesh:
Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.

