India tour of Sri Lanka: Thushara ruled out due to injury, Madushanka named replacement

Nuwan Thushara is set to miss the T20I series against India after picking up an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practices on Wednesday. Dilshan Madushanka comes into the squad as his replacement.
Thushara had been among Sri Lanka’s best bowlers at the T20 World Cup 2024, taking eight wickets in three matches.
He is the second Sri Lanka fast bowler to be ruled out of the series after Dushmantha Chameera who misses out due to illness. It was announced on Wednesday that Chameera would be replaced with Asitha Fernando.
The first T20I between Sri Lanka and India is scheduled for Saturday.
