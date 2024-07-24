India tour of Sri Lanka: Chameera ruled out of series due to injury

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the white-ball home series against India owing to an injury, chief selector Upul Tharanga said on Wednesday.

A replacement will be named shortly by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

“Yesterday we got the reports, and it can be confirmed that he will miss the T20Is and ODIs against India,” Tharanga said during a press in which newly appointed interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya was also present.

“We will name a replacement shortly.” The 32-year-old Chameera, who made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2015 and bowls at a good pace, has been plagued with injuries throughout his career.

So far, he has played 12 Tests, 52 ODIs, and 55 T20 matches, taking 32, 56 and 55 wickets respectively.

Chameera didn’t play the last few matches for Kandy Falcons in the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL). However, it is not clear as to when he picked up the injury.

Among big events, Chameera missed the Asia Cup in 2022 and the subsequent T20 World Cup in Australia due to a calf injury.

He also missed the 2023 Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury and was initially not picked in the ODI World Cup squad last year. He was named as a replacement after fellow pacer Matheesha Pathirana got injured.

Earlier this year, he missed the home series against Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to a quadriceps injury.

He was part of the squad for the recently-held T20 World Cup in the Americas but didn’t play any match.

The Sri Lanka series will mark newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment.

All three T20 matches will take place in Pallekele, with the opening contest scheduled for July 27 and the following games set for July 28 and July 30.

The subsequent three-match ODI series will be played in Colombo on August 2, 4 and 7.