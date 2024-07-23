Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India, Hasaranga named in squad

Sri Lanka named its squad for the upcoming T20I series against India starting on July 27 at Pallekele.

Charith Asalanka was named the captain after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped as the captain on July 11, post the nation’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series vs India Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

The board did not say if it was making changes to the ODI squad currently led by Kusal Mendis, while Dhananjaya de Silva remains Test captain.

The Indian team arrived on Monday ahead of the first of three T20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.

In the absence of Hasranga, who was facing suspension, Asalanka captained Sri Lanka in two T20Is on the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

A former Sri Lankan U-19 captain, he also led Jaffna Kings to the LPL title this season.

Dinesh Chandimal has made a comeback to the team while the uncapped Chamindu Wickramasinghe also finds himself in the 16-member squad.

With inputs from PTI