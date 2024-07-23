MagazineBuy Print

Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India, Hasaranga named in squad

Charith Asalanka was named Sri Lanka T20I captain after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped post the T20 World Cup.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 11:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA
infoIcon

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hits a boundary during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against the Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA

Sri Lanka named its squad for the upcoming T20I series against India starting on July 27 at Pallekele.

Charith Asalanka was named the captain after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped as the captain on July 11, post the nation’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and the West Indies.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series vs India
Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando 

The board did not say if it was making changes to the ODI squad currently led by Kusal Mendis, while Dhananjaya de Silva remains Test captain.

The Indian team arrived on Monday ahead of the first of three T20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.

In the absence of Hasranga, who was facing suspension, Asalanka captained Sri Lanka in two T20Is on the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

READ | Gambhir press conference highlights: Relationship with Kohli, Jadeja’s future, Shami’s return

A former Sri Lankan U-19 captain, he also led Jaffna Kings to the LPL title this season.

Dinesh Chandimal has made a comeback to the team while the uncapped Chamindu Wickramasinghe also finds himself in the 16-member squad.

With inputs from PTI

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

India

