MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ajinkya Naik elected as the youngest MCA president

As per the provisional result Ajinkya won 221-114 in a one-on-one contest with Sanjay.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 19:49 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Ajinkya Naik wins the MCA president election held on Tuesday.
Ajinkya Naik wins the MCA president election held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ajinkya Naik wins the MCA president election held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Ajinkya Naik, the incumbent secretary, has defeated vice-president Sanjay Naik by a whopping margin of 107 votes to be elected as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. Ajinkya, 37, thus became the youngest MCA president so far.

Election officer J.S. Saharia announced that 335 votes were cast, with Ajinkya gaining 221 while Sanjay – representing the Ashish Shelar Group – had to be content with 114 votes. The election for the secretary’s post, vacated after Ajinkya took charge, will now be held in 45 days.

“This is the victory of maidan cricket. It’s a triumph of all the maidan club secretaries, schools and college gymkhana secretaries and the former cricketers. I am only their representative,” Ajinkya said.

“I have been serving MCA since 2015 in various capacities and its a pyramid-like journey, thanks to maidan clubs and their secretaries.”

Also read | English cricket open to IPL investment in Hundred

The battle between the Naiks turned political with every passing day over the last week. While Ajinkya maintained the maidan representative narrative and refrained from seeking votes citing a political leader during the campaign, Sanjay saw Ashish Shelar, the BJP heavyweight and BCCI treasurer, going all out in his support.

But the fact that Sharad Pawar distanced himself officially from the election meant that he disapproved of Sanjay’s candidacy. It is also understood that other political leaders, including some of the BJP top brass in the state, put their weight behind Ajinkya, whose father in law is a legislator.

“It was expected but I was keeping quiet till the result was official. It was cricket and a lot of unseen powers in the game that were backing me. But definitely our mentor has been Sharad Pawar sir. He has been backing me and we have been seeking his blessings all the time.”

The election had to be called due to Amol Kale’s demise on June 10. Ajinkya stated that generating employment opportunities will be on top of his agenda.

“We started the Knowledge Centre last month. Now my plan is to present employment opportunities to young cricketers,” he said. “We will plan a career fair, wherein we will invite all the government organisations, corporates and we as the MCA apex council will request HR departments to offer permanent jobs to our players. Most cricketers are employed on a contract basis, so our priority is to secure their life.”

Related stories

Related Topics

mumbai cricket association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: India beats Nepal by 82 runs, confirms semifinal berth
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Living in exile, Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run for change
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ajinkya Naik elected as the youngest MCA president
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan Cricket to step up focus on Pak A and junior team programs for players’ exposure
    PTI
  2. Ajinkya Naik elected as the youngest MCA president
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India, Hasaranga named in squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. English cricket open to IPL investment in Hundred
    AFP
  5. England rising star Bashir ‘still learning tricks of the trade’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: India beats Nepal by 82 runs, confirms semifinal berth
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Living in exile, Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run for change
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Ajinkya Naik elected as the youngest MCA president
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment