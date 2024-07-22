MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England rising star Bashir ‘still learning tricks of the trade’

The towering Bashir ripped through the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, taking 5-41 on Sunday’s fourth day as the tourists lost all 10 of their second-innings wickets in 23 overs, with England winning by 241 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 23:24 IST , Nottingham - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Shoaib Bashir of England holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five wicket haul during the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge.
Shoaib Bashir of England holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five wicket haul during the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shoaib Bashir of England holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five wicket haul during the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shoaib Bashir may already be a Test-match winning bowler but the 20-year-old off-spinner insists he’s still learning “the tricks of the trade”.

The towering Bashir ripped through the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, taking 5-41 on Sunday’s fourth day as the tourists lost all 10 of their second-innings wickets in 23 overs, with England winning by 241 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bashir had only made six first-class appearances when he was catapulted into the Test side during a tour of India earlier this year and he responded with two five-wicket hauls on pitches renowned for aiding spinners.

READ MORE | Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh move closer to semifinal berth

But his progress appeared to have stalled at the start of the English county season, with Bashir kept out of the Somerset side by a more experienced England spinner in Jack Leach.

Bashir went on loan to county rivals Worcestershire in a bid to get more game time but England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum kept faith all the same.

“A lot has happened in the last few years,” said Bashir. “I can’t get ahead of Leachy at Somerset, understandably, he’s obviously played a lot more cricket than I have.

“Jack was over the moon for me (getting selected for England). We had a chat and he just told me to enjoy it. He’s a class spinner and I’ve learned a lot off him. There’s always so much to learn. I’m only 20, I’m still learning the tricks of the trade,” he added. “There’s a lot to work on, in cricket you never complete the game. Going on loan was a decision I had to make to play cricket at a high level, that’s part of the journey.”

‘Grounded’

He added, “I didn’t have too many expectations going into this game, I’m still trying to comprehend what’s happened.”

Bashir has now taken a highly promising 24 wickets at an average of 29.83 in five Tests compared to a modest return of 16 at 70.68 in 10 domestic first-class matches.

READ MORE | Scotland’s Cassell sets record with sensational ODI debut

But the current England selectors are not overly concerned by statistics, with team management identifying Bashir’s height and ability to get drift, in addition to bowling an attacking line, as qualities that made him suited to international cricket.

“Bowling spin in England is pretty tough, but I’m grateful I’m a 6ft 4in (1.93 metres) spinner because it’s a nice attribute to have,” he said. “The extra bounce helps. We saw it here (at Trent Bridge), if you land the ball in the right areas, a few will bounce and a few will skid on. I’ve got experienced guys in the team that help me make judgments on the pitch, what lines to bowl and what paces to bowl.

“I’m just grateful to be in the position I am. I’m always going to stay grounded, stay humble, and I’m just trying to enjoy every moment I have in an England shirt,” Bashir said.

Related Topics

Shoaib Bashir /

England cricket team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England rising star Bashir ‘still learning tricks of the trade’
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Tour de France winner Pogacar pulls out due to ‘tiredness’
    AFP
  3. Scotland’s Cassell sets record with sensational ODI debut
    AFP
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh move closer to semifinal berth
    PTI
  5. BAN vs THA Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Thailand by seven wickets, registers first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England rising star Bashir ‘still learning tricks of the trade’
    AFP
  2. Scotland’s Cassell sets record with sensational ODI debut
    AFP
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh move closer to semifinal berth
    PTI
  4. IND vs SL, Gautam Gambhir press conference highlights: Relationship with Kohli, Jadeja’s future, Shami’s return
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC forms committee to review T20 World Cup 2024, issues notice to USA, Chile for non-compliance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England rising star Bashir ‘still learning tricks of the trade’
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Tour de France winner Pogacar pulls out due to ‘tiredness’
    AFP
  3. Scotland’s Cassell sets record with sensational ODI debut
    AFP
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh move closer to semifinal berth
    PTI
  5. BAN vs THA Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Thailand by seven wickets, registers first win of tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment