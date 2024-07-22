MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh move closer to semifinal berth

While host Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia by a margin of 114 runs, Bangladesh outwitted Thailand by seven wickets later in the day. With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 22:35 IST , Dambulla - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka’s dominating win as she smashed an unbeaten 69-ball 119.
Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka’s dominating win as she smashed an unbeaten 69-ball 119. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council
infoIcon

Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka’s dominating win as she smashed an unbeaten 69-ball 119. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh produced superlative performances to secure victories over Malaysia and Thailand in group B and inch closer to the semifinal berth at the Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament here on Monday.

While host Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia by a margin of 114 runs, Bangladesh outwitted Thailand by seven wickets later in the day. With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots.

Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka’s dominating win as she smashed an unbeaten 69-ball 119, studded with 14 boundaries and seven sixes to single-handedly power the team to a daunting 184 for 4 after opting to bat.

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia Highlights

Harshitha Madavi (26) and Anushka Sanjeewani (31) also chipped in with useful contributions.

The bowlers then joined the party as Shashini Gimhani (3/9), Kawya Kavindi (2/7) and Kavisha Dilhari (2/4) produced incredible figures to bundle Malaysia out for just 40 in 19.5 overs.

Inoshi Priyadharshani (1/10), Sachini Nisansala (1/4) and Ama Kanchana (1/5) also snapped a wicket each.

For Malaysia, only Elsa Hunter could reach double-digit figures, making 10 in 11 balls. Aina Najwa scored 9 after facing 43 balls, which was the reason that Malaysia could last that many overs.

In the second match of the day, Thailand cut a sorry figure as it could manage just 96 for 9 in its stipulated 20 overs, courtesy a 41-ball 40 by opener Nattaya Boochatham after deciding to take first strike.

Bangladesh vs Thailand Highlights

Rabeya Khan was the most successful bowler as she returned with four wickets for 14 runs, while Sabikun Nahar (2/28) and Ritu Moni (2/10) took two wickets each to break the back of their opponents.

Chasing 97 for a win, Murshida Khatun made 50 off 55 balls as Bangladesh romped home, scoring 100 for 3 in 17.3 overs.

Dilara Akter (17) was run out in the fifth over but Khatun and Ishma Tanjim (16) shared 60 runs to steady the chase.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
