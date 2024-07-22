MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Manivannan gets Gunaratne, Madavi joins Athapaththu

SL vs MLA: Catch all the LIVE updates from Sri Lanka’s clash against Malaysia in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 13:14 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama (R) hits a six.
Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama (R) hits a six. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Harshitha Samarawickrama (R) hits a six. | Photo Credit: AFP

Catch all the LIVE updates from Sri Lanka’s clash against Malaysia in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

MATCH CENTRE

Toss: Sri Lanka won toss and elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka comes into the match after an emphatic seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, while Malaysia suffered a heavy loss against Thailand in its opening match.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Malaysia LIVE?

The Sri Lanka vs Malaysia match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
