The draw ceremony for tennis events at Paris Olympics will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 11 am local time (2:30 pm IST) in the Club des Loges at Roland-Garros in Paris.

The tennis events are set to begin from July 27 and conclude on August 4 at Roland-Garros, the venue where the French Open is held every year.

For only the second time since tennis returned to the Olympics as a competitive sport in Seoul in 1988, the event will be played on clay.

Where can you watch the draw ceremony for tennis events at Paris 2024 Olympics?

You can follow live updates of the draw ceremony for tennis events at Paris 2024 Olympics on the Sportstar website as well as the app.

Where to watch Paris 2024 Olympics in India? Paris 2024 Olympics will be telecast on Sports 18 and live streamed on JioCinema app in India from July 26 to August 11.

Who are the reigning gold medallists?

Germany’s Alexander Zverev won the men’s singles gold medal while in women’s singles, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic stood on top of the podium at the last Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

In men’s doubles, the Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the gold medal while in women’s doubles, it went to Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Russian Olympic Committee’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev won the mixed doubles gold medal.

Complete list of former gold medallists since tennis got reinstated as a medal sport in 1988

EDITION MEN'S SINGLES WOMEN'S SINGLES MEN'S DOUBLES WOMEN'S DOUBLES MIXED DOUBLES 1988 Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) Steffi Graf (West Germany) Ken Flach & Robert Seguso (USA) Pam Shriver & Zina Garrison (USA) - 1992 Marc Rosset (Switzerland) Jennifer Capriati (USA) Boris Becker & Michael Stich (Germany) Gigi Fernandez & Mary Joe Fernandez (USA) - 1996 Andre Agassi (USA) Lindsay Davenport (USA) Todd Woodbridge & Mark Woodforde (Australia) Gigi Fernandez & Mary Joe Fernandez (USA) - 2000 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) Venus Williams (USA) Sebastien Lareau & Daniel Nestor (Canada) Venus & Serena Williams (USA) - 2004 Nicolas Massu (Chile) Justine Henin-Hardenne (Belgium) Fernando Gonzalez & Nicolas Massu (Chile) Li Ting & Sun Tiantian (China) - 2008 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Elena Dementieva (Russia) Roger Federer & Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Venus & Serena Williams (USA) - 2012 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Serena Williams (USA) Mike & Bob Bryan (USA) Venus & Serena Williams (USA) Max Mirnyi & Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 2016 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) Marc Lopez & Rafael Nadal (Spain) Ekaterina Makarova & Elena Vesnina (Russia) Jack Sock & Bethanie-Mattek Sands (USA) 2021 Alexander Zverev (Germany) Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Croatia) Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova (Czechia) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova & Andrey Rublev (ROC)

