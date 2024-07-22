The International Cricket Council Board, on Monday, approved the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 16 teams in 2030, aligning with its ongoing commitment to equity between the men’s and women’s games.

The Women’s T20 World Cup, which started with eight teams in the inaugural 2009 edition, has continued to expand since, with the 2026 edition scheduled to have 12 teams.

“ICC reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of women’s cricket in the latest Board meeting, highlighting strategic initiatives to elevate the women’s game on a global scale,” the Board said in a statement.

ALSO READ: I just focus on the basics and back myself, says Richa after India beats UAE in Women’s Asia Cup 2024

Additionally, the Board confirmed that the qualification cut-off date for the 2026 edition will be 31 October 2024.

Australia is the most successful team in the tournament, having won the title six times. It is also the defending champion as it beat host South Africa by 19 runs in the final.

The next edition of the World Cup will be hosted by Bangladesh, scheduled between October 3 and 20, 2024. It will be the last edition of the tournament with 10 teams