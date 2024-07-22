MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2030 to be expanded to 16 teams, qualification cut-off October 31

The Women’s T20 World Cup, which started with eight teams in the inaugural 2009 edition, has continued to expand since, with the 2026 edition scheduled to have 12 teams.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 17:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia is the defending Women’s T20 World Cup champion and also the most successful team in the tournament, with six titles.
Australia is the defending Women’s T20 World Cup champion and also the most successful team in the tournament, with six titles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia is the defending Women’s T20 World Cup champion and also the most successful team in the tournament, with six titles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The International Cricket Council Board, on Monday, approved the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 16 teams in 2030, aligning with its ongoing commitment to equity between the men’s and women’s games.

The Women’s T20 World Cup, which started with eight teams in the inaugural 2009 edition, has continued to expand since, with the 2026 edition scheduled to have 12 teams.

“ICC reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of women’s cricket in the latest Board meeting, highlighting strategic initiatives to elevate the women’s game on a global scale,” the Board said in a statement.

ALSO READ: I just focus on the basics and back myself, says Richa after India beats UAE in Women’s Asia Cup 2024

Additionally, the Board confirmed that the qualification cut-off date for the 2026 edition will be 31 October 2024.

Australia is the most successful team in the tournament, having won the title six times. It is also the defending champion as it beat host South Africa by 19 runs in the final.

The next edition of the World Cup will be hosted by Bangladesh, scheduled between October 3 and 20, 2024. It will be the last edition of the tournament with 10 teams

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup /

2023 Women's T20 World Cup /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsport weekend wrap: India’s Kush Maini, Atiqa Mir, Akshay Bohra star with victories
    Kavita Menon
  2. Full list of swimming Olympic records ahead of Paris 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2030 to be expanded to 16 teams, qualification cut-off October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: LeBron James selected as Team USA male flagbearer for opening ceremony
    AP
  5. SL vs MAS, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Sri Lanka cleans out Malaysia for just 40, wins by 144 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2030 to be expanded to 16 teams, qualification cut-off October 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs MAS, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Sri Lanka cleans out Malaysia for just 40, wins by 144 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Feroza’s fifty powers Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Nepal
    PTI
  4. India scores highest-ever total in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Muneeba, Feroza take PAK to nine-wicket win to stay alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Motorsport weekend wrap: India’s Kush Maini, Atiqa Mir, Akshay Bohra star with victories
    Kavita Menon
  2. Full list of swimming Olympic records ahead of Paris 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2030 to be expanded to 16 teams, qualification cut-off October 31
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: LeBron James selected as Team USA male flagbearer for opening ceremony
    AP
  5. SL vs MAS, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Sri Lanka cleans out Malaysia for just 40, wins by 144 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment