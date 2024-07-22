BAN vs THA LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Thailand 96/9 (20) - Rabeya leads Bangladesh assault on Thailand, reduces Boochatham and Co. to low score

Bangladesh faces Thailand on Monday in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

While the Thai players will be looking to get their second win on the trot, the Bangladeshi team would hope to keep the loss against Sri Lanka behind and register their first win of the tournament.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Thailand LIVE?

You can watch the LIVE telecast and stream of the Bangladesh vs Thailand match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar platform respectively.