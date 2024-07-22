MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only

BAN vs THA LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Thailand 96/9 (20) - Rabeya leads Bangladesh assault on Thailand, reduces Boochatham and Co. to low score

BAN vs THA: Follow at the LIVE updates from Bangladesh’s clash against Thailand in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Updated : Jul 22, 2024 20:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh trains ahead of its Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match against Thailand.
Bangladesh trains ahead of its Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match against Thailand. | Photo Credit: ACC
infoIcon

Bangladesh trains ahead of its Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match against Thailand. | Photo Credit: ACC

Bangladesh faces Thailand on Monday in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

v

PREVIEW

Bangladesh faces Thailand on Monday in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

While the Thai players will be looking to get their second win on the trot, the Bangladeshi team would hope to keep the loss against Sri Lanka behind and register their first win of the tournament.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Thailand LIVE?

You can watch the LIVE telecast and stream of the Bangladesh vs Thailand match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar platform respectively.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs THA LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Thailand 96/9 (20) - Rabeya leads Bangladesh assault on Thailand, reduces Boochatham and Co. to low score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with hosh and josh at Paris Olympics’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Tokyo silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova withdraws due to hand injury
    AP
  4. Generali Open: Sumit Nagal wins first round, advances to Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top five diving moments at the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

