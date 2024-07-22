Bangladesh faces Thailand on Monday in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
LIVE UPDATES
PREVIEW
Bangladesh faces Thailand on Monday in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
While the Thai players will be looking to get their second win on the trot, the Bangladeshi team would hope to keep the loss against Sri Lanka behind and register their first win of the tournament.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Thailand LIVE?
You can watch the LIVE telecast and stream of the Bangladesh vs Thailand match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar platform respectively.
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN vs THA LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Thailand 96/9 (20) - Rabeya leads Bangladesh assault on Thailand, reduces Boochatham and Co. to low score
- Neeraj Chopra: ‘Need to compete with hosh and josh at Paris Olympics’
- Paris Olympics 2024: Tokyo silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova withdraws due to hand injury
- Generali Open: Sumit Nagal wins first round, advances to Round of 16
- Top five diving moments at the Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE