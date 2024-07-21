MagazineBuy Print

India scores highest-ever total in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history

The second and third-highest totals in the Women's T20 Asia Cup history are also under India's kitty, which include 181 against Malaysia and 178 against UAE - both scored in the 2022 edition.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 18:32 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Richa Ghosh (64, 29b), right, and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b), not in picture, powered the Women in Blue to breach the 200-run mark against UAE.
Richa Ghosh (64, 29b), right, and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b), not in picture, powered the Women in Blue to breach the 200-run mark against UAE. | Photo Credit: BCCI WOMEN/X
infoIcon

Richa Ghosh (64, 29b), right, and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b), not in picture, powered the Women in Blue to breach the 200-run mark against UAE. | Photo Credit: BCCI WOMEN/X

India scored the highest-ever total in the history of Women’s Asia Cup on Sunday when it posted 201 against UAE at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in the ongoing T20 variation of the competition.

The second and third-highest totals in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup history are also under India’s kitty, which include 181 against Malaysia and 178 against UAE - both scored in the 2022 edition.

Richa Ghosh (64, 29b) and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b) powered the Women in Blue to breach the 200-run mark against UAE. India won the match by 78 runs, and stayed on top of Group A.

Additionally, this is India’s highest-ever total in WT20Is. It was in 2018 that the side scored 198 runs against the English at Brabourne. In the same year, India reached 194 against New Zealand at Providence.

Highest totals in Women’s T20 Asia Cup
India 201/5 vs UAE (July 21, 2024)
India 181/4 vs Malaysia (October 3, 2022)
India 178/5 vs UAE (October 4, 2022)
Pakistan 177/5 vs Malaysia (June 7, 2018)
India 169/3 vs Malaysia (June 3, 2018)
India’s highest totals in WT20Is
India 201/5 vs UAE (July 21, 2024; Women’s T20 Asia Cup)
India 198/4 vs England (March 25, 2018; Tri-Nation Series)
India 194/5 vs New Zealand (November 9, 2018; T20 World Cup)
India 187/5 vs Australia (December 11, 2022; Australia tour of India)
India 185/4 vs West Indies (November 9, 2019; India tour of West Indies)

