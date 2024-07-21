India scores highest-ever total in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history

India scored the highest-ever total in the history of Women’s Asia Cup on Sunday when it posted 201 against UAE at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in the ongoing T20 variation of the competition.
The second and third-highest totals in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup history are also under India’s kitty, which include 181 against Malaysia and 178 against UAE - both scored in the 2022 edition.
Richa Ghosh (64, 29b) and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b) powered the Women in Blue to breach the 200-run mark against UAE. India won the match by 78 runs, and stayed on top of Group A.
Additionally, this is India’s highest-ever total in WT20Is. It was in 2018 that the side scored 198 runs against the English at Brabourne. In the same year, India reached 194 against New Zealand at Providence.
Highest totals in Women’s T20 Asia Cup
India’s highest totals in WT20Is
