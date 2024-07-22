MagazineBuy Print

Portion of Bangalore Football Stadium collapses during Chief Minister Cup

During the match between Shanthi Nagar MLA Constituency and C.V. Raman Nagar MLA Constituency, a section of the stands above a team dug out came apart.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 22:21 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
The collapsed portion of the Bangalore Football Stadium can be seen in the background during a KSFA Karnataka Women’s League match between Misaka United and Bengaluru FC.
The collapsed portion of the Bangalore Football Stadium can be seen in the background during a KSFA Karnataka Women’s League match between Misaka United and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: SPORTS PADDOCK YT/SCREENGRAB
infoIcon

The collapsed portion of the Bangalore Football Stadium can be seen in the background during a KSFA Karnataka Women’s League match between Misaka United and Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: SPORTS PADDOCK YT/SCREENGRAB

A portion of the Bangalore Football Stadium (BFS) collapsed during the final of the Chief Minister Cup football tournament final held here on Sunday.

During the match between Shanthi Nagar MLA Constituency and C.V. Raman Nagar MLA Constituency, a section of the stands above a team dug out came apart. Video footage shows spectators seated in that area fall down onto the ground.

The extent of injuries caused by the fall is not immediately known.

A Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) office bearer attempted to play down the mishap as a minor incident, and claimed that no one was injured.

“What collapse are you talking about? There was no collapse. Nothing major happened, and there were no injuries,” the senior KSFA official said.

The match was completed, with Shanthi Nagar MLA Constituency emerging as champion. N.A. Haris, KSFA President and AIFF Vice President, was among the chief guests who distributed the prizes.

On Monday, the BFS witnessed the start of the KSFA Karnataka Women’s League. Three matches were held on the first day.

The BFS has long been in a state of disrepair. Bengaluru FC (BFC) played its inaugural season at BFS, before moving to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The BFS continues to host matches in the top State men’s and women’s leagues, the I-League 2 and the Indian Women’s League.

