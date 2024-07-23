IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Live Score: Shafali misses century; Sajana-Jemimah look to rebuild

IND 135/2 (16) - SHAFALI FALLS

Sita Rana Magar continues and will begin with the joyous wicket of SHAFALI VERMA. She’s well out of her crease and tries to come down the ground to swing the bat, misses and the keeper does the rest. Replays confirm. Shafali will not make her century today.

WICKET Shafali Verma st †Shrestha b Magar 81 (48b 12x4 1x6) SR: 168.75

A good over for Nepal as only four runs are given.