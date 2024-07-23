IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Live Score: Shafali misses century; Sajana-Jemimah look to rebuild

- July 23, 2024 20:11IND 143/2 (17)
Kabita Joshi returns. Jemimah goes across and paddles the ball fine to the boundary. There’s a fielder going after it but won’t be able to save it and she is aghast. Eight runs off the over in total.
- July 23, 2024 20:04WIND 135/2 (16) - SHAFALI FALLS
Sita Rana Magar continues and will begin with the joyous wicket of SHAFALI VERMA. She’s well out of her crease and tries to come down the ground to swing the bat, misses and the keeper does the rest. Replays confirm. Shafali will not make her century today.
WICKET Shafali Verma st †Shrestha b Magar 81 (48b 12x4 1x6) SR: 168.75
A good over for Nepal as only four runs are given.
- July 23, 2024 20:02IND 131/1 (15)
Barma bowls out. Eight runs come off the over. Shafali is in the eighties now. Are we heading towards a century?
- July 23, 2024 19:54WIND 122/1 (14)
Magar returns. Hema takes a single. Shafali comes down the ground to whack the ball through deep midwicket. FOUR. Nice swipe from Hemalatha but she finds the deep midwicket fielder. Two singles follow. And Sita Rana Magar thgen gets a wicket, Hemalatha falls short of her fifty, holing out to Rubina Chettry who fumbles it a bit but still holds on.
WICKET Dayalan Hemalatha c Belbashi b Magar 47 (42b 5x4 1x6) SR: 111.9
Sajeevan Sajana is the new batter in. Asia Cup debut for Sajana.
- July 23, 2024 19:53IND 114/0 (13)
Barma returns. Starts with two runs for Shafali who is in the sixties. She then runs one with a lofted shot over the circle to cover. She hits Hema on the body as she goes down on knee to sweep, but the ball would evidently miss the stumps. Hemalatha then runs a single through the leg side. Shafali also swats the ball over short mid on, single.
Six runs in total from this over. India cruising to another big score. It’s only a matter of time before they get fearless.
- July 23, 2024 19:48IND 108/0 (12)
Sita Rana Magar returns. Shafali starts with a single. Two dots to Hema. Hema breaks free by smacking it down the ground. Indu Barma runs in and gets her hands on it but it spills. She does well to try and keep the ball away from the ropes. But the point she’s pushing the ball back, her body is in contact with boundary. How unfortunate. It was a solid effort especially after dropping the catch. FOUR. Magar is trying to loop the ball a bit. Two singles to end the over
- July 23, 2024 19:45IND 101/0 (11)
Indu Barma returns. Goes short and wide of off and Hemalatha has cut it for FOUR. Uppish through point. She then drives the next ball to long on for a single. Shafali is happy to do the boundary hitting dragging it from outside off stump to the midwicket boundary. FOUR. Barma recovers to give away just one run more but expensive from the skipper. 10 runs come off the over.
- July 23, 2024 19:40IND 91/0 (10)
The experienced Sita Rana Magar comes on. Seventh different bowler now in 10 overs. She begins with a wide. Gives away two singles and a dot ball. Six runs off this over in total. Time for drinks
- July 23, 2024 19:36IND 85/0 (9)
Indu Barma brings herself on. A dot. A single. A dot. A single. Keeping this pair quiet. Valuable given the projected score is in the 190s. Two singles follow. Good over, just four runs come off it.
- July 23, 2024 19:3450IND 81/0 (8) - FIFTY FOR SHAFALI
Kabita Joshi returns. Shafali geta a single through long off. Hema gets a loose ball. Nicely thumped to the deep midwicket fence. Hema then gets a single through cover. Shafali then drills the ball down the ground, through mid on for FOUR. She then runs a single through long on to bring up her fifty. Hemalatha then says, anything you do, I can also do Shifu! BIG SIX over long off.
- July 23, 2024 19:31IND 64/0 (7)
Rubina Chettry into the attack now. Hemalatha has swapped her helmet for a cap. Hemalatha swats the ball flat to midwicket for a single. Shafali shows no respect to Rubina Chhetry. Pitched outside off. Shafali has smacked it for SIX. Couple of singles and Shafali is again given a ball outside off, fuller this time. Slog sweep out, ball goes to the deep midwicket fence. FOUR. A single to end the over. 14 runs off it.
- July 23, 2024 19:24IND 50/0 (6)
Kabita Joshi to round off the PowerPlay. Shafali gets a single to begin. Three dot balls follow. A hurried single is run to bring up the India team fifty. Just two runs conceded. Good over for Nepal.
- July 23, 2024 19:19IND 48/0 (5)
Puja Mahato into the attack and she thinks she’s trapped Shafali but umpires not interested. It looked like it hit the bat first. Inside edge it felt like. Shafali recovers in the way she knows best. With a boundary. Nicely flicked to deep backward square leg for FOUR. A single follows. Puja then goes wide. Hemalatha looks a bit tentative as she steps out and drives. Looks like she hesitated for a second to judge the length. Manages to drive well, find the gap and get FOUR runs through cover. Two runs follow. Puja then bowls a wide for height. A dot to finish. India cruising at over nine runs and over now,
- July 23, 2024 19:15IND 35/0 (4)
Sabnam continues. Two dots. Shafali whips out the straight drive, powerfully struck past the nonstriker to the ropes. FOUR. Wide. Sabnam angles the ball too much off leg. Sticks to the leg side line and Shafali is happy to flick it to the midwicket fence for FOUR. Sabnam straightens up this time with the ball gently moving straightish to off-stump line, Shafali drives to the short cover fielder. 10 more runs in this over.
- July 23, 2024 19:12IND 25/0 (3)
Kabita is back. Hemalatha drives to cover, but the fielder stops it. Just a single. Shafali get the boundary off the next ball though, going over the circle, over mid-off for FOUR. Two singles and a two runs follow. Shafali and Hema happy to rotate strike. Shafali then cuts the ball, trying to go square but finds the cover fielder. Just a single. 10 runs coming off this over.
- July 23, 2024 19:08IND 15/0 (2)
Sabnam Rai, who is back in the XI after missing out in the last game, is given the ball. Starts with two dots to Hemalatha. Goes short, Hema pulls but finds the square leg fielder. Good of Nepal to test Hemalatha this way. It’s what the Indian think tank has sent her to fix, that funk that’s not allowing her to stick on. Follows it up with another dot. Was fielding at silly point, but the communication is not good enough to finish the single. Shafali walks over and has a word with her.
Hema breaks free with with a boundary thulped through mid off. FOUR. Goes short to finish the over and Hema goes aerial. Has no distance and it will land safely in midwicket.
- July 23, 2024 19:00IND 10/0 (1) - Smriti Mandhana isn’t opening today
Dayalan Hemalatha and Shafali Verma come out to open for India. Kabita Kunwar will open the bowling. Starts with a ball angling into the leg stump. She flicks it for a single. Kabita goes full to Hemalatha but the ball stays low and she misses. Hema recovers. Another length ball straying outside off, Hema comes onto the front foot and drives through cover for a single. Good stride here. Shafali, who is well outside her crease, is gifted a fuller wide-ish delivery which she slashes for FOUR. Kabita then drags the pace back a bit and beats Shafali. But a full toss off the last ball and Shafali has sent that to the midwicket rope. Strong start for India.
- July 23, 2024 18:36Two key players for India rested for this match
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar have been given a rest, as said by Smriti Mandhana. In their place, Arundhati Reddy and Sajeevan Sajana come in.
- July 23, 2024 18:33TOSS UPDATE
India wins the toss and elects to bat first.
- July 23, 2024 18:28India vs Nepal head-to-head
Both sides have met only once in the past which saw India absolutely decimate the Nepal side. It was back in the 2016 edition of the T20 Asia Cup when the Women in Blue clinched a 99-run win after cleaning out the Nepal women’s side for just 21 runs.
- July 23, 2024 18:13Where to watch India vs Nepal LIVE?
The India vs Nepal Group A match in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 will be LIVE telecast and streamed on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar platform respectively.
- July 23, 2024 18:03Potential semifinalists from Group A
From group A, India and Pakistan look set to qualify to the semifinals.
- July 23, 2024 18:03Welcome to the final group stage fixture for Group A
India faces Nepal in the final group A fixture of the Women’s Asia Cup. India will look to finish the group stages unbeaten while Nepal will nurse ambitions of an upset or at least run their neighbours close in this clash to round out their campaign.
