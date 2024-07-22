MagazineBuy Print

Scotland’s Cassell sets record with sensational ODI debut

Cassell’s figures are the seventh best in men’s ODI history overall, with Sri Lanka bowler Chaminda Vaas still leading the way with his eight for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 22:41 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Scotland’s debutant Charlie Cassell in action.
Scotland’s debutant Charlie Cassell in action. | Photo Credit: X/ @Cricket Scotland
infoIcon

Scotland’s debutant Charlie Cassell in action. | Photo Credit: X/ @Cricket Scotland

Charlie Cassell broke the record for the best bowling figures by a men’s one-day international debutant as he took seven wickets for 21 runs during Scotland’s eight-wicket rout of Oman in Dundee on Monday.

Pace bowler Cassell surpassed the six for 16 that Kagiso Rabada took for South Africa on his ODI bow against Bangladesh in 2015.

Oman were 49-2 in the Cricket World Cup League 2 clash at Forthill when Cassell was introduced in the 12th over.

He made a stunning impact, taking wickets with his first two deliveries and another with his fourth en route to a triple-wicket maiden.

ALSO READ | Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh move closer to semifinal berth

He would go on to add four more scalps, passing Rabada and West Indies’ paceman Fidel Edwards as the only players to take six wickets on ODI debut, as the visitor was skittled for just 91 in 21.4 overs.

Cassell’s figures are the seventh best in men’s ODI history overall, with Sri Lanka bowler Chaminda Vaas still leading the way with his eight for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

