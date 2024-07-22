MagazineBuy Print

ICC forms committee to review T20 World Cup 2024, issues notice to USA, Chile for non-compliance

The four-day conference held by the ICC just days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, focused on the theme “Capitalizing on the Olympic Opportunity” ahead of cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Games.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 17:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.
FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The ICC Annual Conference wrapped up in Colombo today, with the ICC Board and Annual General Meeting attended by all 108 ICC Members.

The four-day conference held just days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, focused on the theme “Capitalizing on the Olympic Opportunity” ahead of cricket’s inclusion in the LA28 Games.

USA Cricket and Cricket Chile have been formally put on notice. They have been given 12 months to address their non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria due to the lack of fit-for-purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems.

The ICC Board also confirmed there will be a review of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo, and Imran Khwaja. This three-member committee will report back to the Board later in the year.

