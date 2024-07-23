Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana hopes that a good result for his team in the upcoming three-match T20 and ODI series against India starting later this month could be a huge confidence booster for the island nation.

“I think it will be a good challenge. India is coming with a new coach and some new players; their combination will be slightly different. But it will be a good challenge for us because they are world champions,” Pathirana told Sportstar on Tuesday.

“We have a very good side and a lot of talent and potential. Unfortunately, we didn’t do well in the T20 World Cup. But if we can win this series, it will be a confidence booster for the next three years,” he added.

Speaking about his form, Pathirana said he is raring to go, having recovered from a hamstring injury he picked up during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker (15 wickets) in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

The 22-year-old has risen quickly in the last two years thanks to his exploits for Chennai Super Kings in the since IPL 2022, and Pathirana said he is thankful for the opportunity that has accelerated his career.

“After my under-19s, I was not in any squads in Sri Lanka. But since my debut for CSK, I got those chances and got selected for Sri Lanka’s main team. Playing for CSK is a gift from god for me. Until I played for CSK, not many knew me. Sharing the dressing room with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very special for youngsters like me, especially coming from Sri Lanka.”

Pathirana and Dhoni celebrate a win for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

In a short period, he has quickly become one of the best bowlers in the death overs. However, the Sri Lankan said he is not content with that tag alone.

“A lot of people say I am good at death. But for me, that is not enough. I want to be good with the new ball and in the middle overs as well. If I can get swing and accuracy with the new ball, it will be good for me and the teams I play for,” he said.

On the secret to being successful in death overs, the Lankan pacer felt clarity in game plans is the key to success. When asked if he fears the novelty of his unique action with a very low release point, which has stumped many batters, will wear off as he plays more regularly, Pathirana allayed any concerns about it.

“I just want to keep it simple. I don’t think about that. If I get my accuracy at the pinpoint, the right lengths and the swing, that will be enough for me.”

With three ICC tournaments in the next three years (2025 Champions Trophy, 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup), the pacer also said that the current Sri Lanka team has enough talent to return to being contenders in the next few years.

“We can do something different and better than the last few years. We have a stable group and can give a good fight to do something special in the upcoming years,” remarked Pathirana.

