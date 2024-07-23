MagazineBuy Print

IOC mulls Palestinian call for Israel ban in Paris Olympics 2024

The IOC is likely to reject the Palestinian call but it highlights how the rising death toll and growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is impacting the Paris Games.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 22:31 IST , Paris

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The IOC was studying a letter sent by the Palestine Olympic Committee to president Thomas Bach asking him to ban the Israelis.
FILE PHOTO: The IOC was studying a letter sent by the Palestine Olympic Committee to president Thomas Bach asking him to ban the Israelis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The IOC was studying a letter sent by the Palestine Olympic Committee to president Thomas Bach asking him to ban the Israelis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee was Tuesday weighing a Palestinian call for Israeli athletes to be barred from the Games over the war in Gaza, three days before the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

As the Israeli Olympic team settled into the Athletes’ Village, the IOC was studying a letter sent by the Palestine Olympic Committee to president Thomas Bach asking him to ban the Israelis, citing the bombings of the besieged Gaza Strip as a breach of the Olympic truce.

The letter sent on Monday “emphasized that Palestinian athletes, particularly those in Gaza, are denied safe passage and have suffered significantly due to the ongoing conflict”.

It said “approximately 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed, and the destruction of sports facilities exacerbates the plight of athletes who are already under severe restrictions”.

The IOC is likely to reject the Palestinian call but it highlights how the rising death toll and growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is impacting the Paris Games.

Also read | Olympic Games: The history behind the Black Power Salute

The war broke out after the October 7 attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 37,124 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

France’s foreign minister has already had to intervene to stress that Israeli athletes are welcome at the Games after a far-left French politicians called for them to be barred over the Gaza offensive.

