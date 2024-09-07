MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final

Southpaw Orawan Paranang shone the brightest among all the players who were featured on Friday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. 

Published : Sep 07, 2024 11:20 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Orawan Paranang of Dabang Delhi T T C beat Bernadette Szocs of Ahmedabad SG Pipers at the UTT league in Chennai on Friday.
Orawan Paranang of Dabang Delhi T T C beat Bernadette Szocs of Ahmedabad SG Pipers at the UTT league in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu
infoIcon

Orawan Paranang of Dabang Delhi T T C beat Bernadette Szocs of Ahmedabad SG Pipers at the UTT league in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu

Dabang Delhi TTC made a dramatic entry into the final of this year’s Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) with an 8-6 win over debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

There was a certain 26-year-old who shone the brightest among all the players who were featured on Friday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. 

Delhi’s Orawan Paranang, who had an on-and-off season with three wins and two losses, was set to face the Pipers’ skipper Bernadette Szocs, the highest-ranked player in this edition of the UTT. 

With her skipper Sathiyan Gnanasekaran managing to snatch just a game off Lilian Bardet in the first match, Paranang would’ve been under tremendous pressure. 

However, she showcased the best version of herself and handed a demoralising clean-sweep to Szocs. The southpaw used her variations to perfection as she found success with her top-spin and managed to deceive her opponent on multiple occasions.  

“I didn’t feel any pressure ahead of the game, and that’s thanks to my team. They motivated me and asked me to just enjoy my game and not think about anything else. I think I played well,” Paranang said after the end of proceedings. 

The Thai paddler did not let the emotions get the better of her and maintained composure throughout the match as she wore a constant smile on her face despite facing minor setbacks. She believes this positive attitude makes her perform well in crunch situations. 

“The reason I always carry a smile on my face is that I cannot focus properly on my game when I’m nervous. My coach said, ‘Smile, don’t worry about the points lost, and give your best.’ And when I do that, I somehow feel energised and things go my way,” she said. 

But the joy was short-lived as Pranang, who paired up with Sathiyan, lost 0-3 in the mixed doubles match against the unbeaten pair of Szocs and Manush Shah. Andreas Levenko then fetched a crucial 2-1 win against Manush in the men’s singles to make the overall scoreline 6-6 ahead of the final match of the evening. 

Then came Diya Chitale, who soaked in all the pressure and pocketed a comfortable 2-0 win over Reeth Rishya in the deciding match as Delhi marched into the summit clash and will face defending champion Goa Challengers. 

“I think Diya gave her 120 per cent; she oozes confidence. Even when we were trailing 5-6, she had confidence that Andreas (Levenko) would take another game and restore the overall tally. He eventually did, and that gave a much-needed boost for Diya to play the way she did,” Paranang said.

Delhi has already faced its final opponent, Goa, in the league stage and registered a 9-6 win. Paranang conjured magic in that tie as well, as she beat Yangzi Liu and handed her the first defeat in this UTT season. 

Paranang says the league stage win, coupled with the confidence they gained in the semifinal, will be a major boost in confidence ahead of the final. “We played against Goa in the league stage already. They are a strong team, but we beat them. And after the win against the Pipers, we have gained a lot more confidence to face them again,” she concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 /

Dabang Delhi TTC /

Orawan Paranang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final
    Nigamanth P
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair tennis duo Hewett and Reid celebrate historic ‘Golden Slam’
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: Dube falls for 20, IND A 199/6 vs IND B; Gaikwad dismissed; IND C 78/2, needs 155 to win vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Double gold sends China back to top of swimming table
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Winning start for holder Ivory Coast; Morocco beats Gabon 4-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final
    Nigamanth P
  2. UTT 2024: Paranang downs Szocs as Dabang Delhi sets up final against Goa Challengers
    Santadeep Dey
  3. UTT 2024: Troublemaker Ayhika loves to be a nuisance to her opponents
    Nigamanth P,Rajdeep Saha
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Bobocica, Harmeet power Challengers to final
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Sharath, Manika headline India’s Table Tennis squad for Asian Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final
    Nigamanth P
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair tennis duo Hewett and Reid celebrate historic ‘Golden Slam’
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, Day 3: Dube falls for 20, IND A 199/6 vs IND B; Gaikwad dismissed; IND C 78/2, needs 155 to win vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Double gold sends China back to top of swimming table
    AFP
  5. AFCON 2025 qualifiers: Winning start for holder Ivory Coast; Morocco beats Gabon 4-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment