Paris Olympics 2024: Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping

Polish high jumper Norbert Kobielski has been provisionally suspended for doping just days before the Paris Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has a personal best of 2.33 metres, finished 10th at last year’s world championships in Budapest and sixth at the European championships in Rome last month.

Kobielski has left the Polish Olympic delegation in the French capital.

The AIU said he had tested positive for the banned “pentedrone norephedrine metabolite”.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics takes place on Friday along the river Seine, although the men’s high jump qualifying will not be held until August 7, with the final three days later.