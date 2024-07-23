MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping

The 27-year-old, who has a personal best of 2.33 metres, finished 10th at last year’s world championships in Budapest and sixth at the European championships in Rome last month.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 22:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Norbert Kobielski in action.
Poland’s Norbert Kobielski in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Norbert Kobielski in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Polish high jumper Norbert Kobielski has been provisionally suspended for doping just days before the Paris Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has a personal best of 2.33 metres, finished 10th at last year’s world championships in Budapest and sixth at the European championships in Rome last month.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024- UK dressage star Dujardin out after ‘error of judgement’

Kobielski has left the Polish Olympic delegation in the French capital.

The AIU said he had tested positive for the banned “pentedrone norephedrine metabolite”.

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics takes place on Friday along the river Seine, although the men’s high jump qualifying will not be held until August 7, with the final three days later.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US women ready to ‘create a new history’, says coach Hayes
    Reuters
  2. Iconic and picturesque: All about the Paris Olympics 2024 venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: India beats Nepal by 82 runs, confirms semifinal berth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US women ready to ‘create a new history’, says coach Hayes
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: UK dressage star Dujardin out after ‘error of judgement’
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Doping scourge overshadows Kenya’s Olympic campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US women ready to ‘create a new history’, says coach Hayes
    Reuters
  2. Iconic and picturesque: All about the Paris Olympics 2024 venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Polish high jumper provisionally suspended for doping
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who will light the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron?
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: India beats Nepal by 82 runs, confirms semifinal berth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment