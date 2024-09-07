MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Double gold sends China back to top of swimming table

Despite losing its lead in the swimming stakes, Britain had reason to cheer with four medals including gold for Poppy Maskill in the women’s 100 S14 for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 11:27 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Guo Jincheng, who has no arms, swam a world record in the men’s 50m butterfly S5.
Guo Jincheng, who has no arms, swam a world record in the men's 50m butterfly S5. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Guo Jincheng, who has no arms, swam a world record in the men’s 50m butterfly S5. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two victories in the space of 15 minutes on Friday helped China leapfrog Britain to the top of the medals table for Paralympic swimming.

Guo Jincheng, who has no arms, swam a world record in the men’s 50m butterfly S5.

In the following race at the La Defense Arena, Lu Dong repeated the feat in the women’s event on the penultimate day of competition in Paris.

Jincheng was joined on the podium by compatriots Yuan Weiyi and Wang Lichao, also helping China to continue to dominate the overall medal table -- the Chinese had 83 golds at the end of the competition on Friday, 41 more than closest overall challengers Britain.

“I feel more stressed when I compete against my Chinese teammates,” Jincheng said.

“We all know each other, the details and everything. The smallest thing could make me lose,” he added.

ALSO READ | Paris Paralympics 2024: Hokato Hotozhe Sema wins bronze in men’s shot put F57

Despite losing its lead in the swimming stakes, Britain had reason to cheer with four medals including gold for Poppy Maskill in the women’s 100 S14 for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

“I was a little bit annoyed because it’s not a PB (personal best),” she said.

“I am happy with the medal obviously, that’s really cool and a great achievement. I am slightly disappointed in the time because I know I can do better. But I tried my hardest,” she added.

The other highlight was Italian para swimming’s poster boy Simone Barlaam claiming his second gold of Paris 2024.

He swam a European record in the 100m butterfly S9 for competitors with joint restrictions in one leg, double below-the-knee amputations or amputation of one leg.

Barlaam spent time in Paris as a teenager to receive treatment on his leg and the surgeon who saved his limb was in the stands to watch him in action on Friday.

“Thinking that 12 or 13 years ago I go I was here in this very city, with him, in a very different location. It feels very surreal... I would have never imagined even in the best scenarios this kind of thing (would happen),” Barlaam said.

