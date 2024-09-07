Paris Paralympics 2024: Hokato Hotozhe Sema wins bronze in men’s shot put F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema won bronze in the men’s shot put F57 event of the Paris 2024 Paralympics at the Stade de France on Friday.
The 40-year-old threw a Personal Best of 14.65 in his fourth attempt to seal India’s 27th medal of the ongoing Paralympic Games.
The athlete from Nagaland jumped to third place in the standings with his third throw of 14.40 before improving further in the fourth attempt.
The other Indian athlete in the reckoning, Soman Rana finished fifth with a best attempt of 14.07. He was third in the standings while completing his set of attempts but fell down the pecking order after better attempts from Teijo Koopikka of Finland and Hotozhe.
Hotozhe’s closest challengers after the completion of his set of throws were Argentina’s Pablo Damian Gimenez and Vitolio Kavakava of France, but both athletes could manage only a best of 12.99.
