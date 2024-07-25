MagazineBuy Print

South Africa loses fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for Test series in West Indies

He sustained the injury earlier this month and returned to South Africa for medical tests, which have ruled him out of the trip to the Caribbean.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 13:26 IST , Johannesburg - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gerald Coetzee of South Africa.
Gerald Coetzee of South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gerald Coetzee of South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of next month’s Test series in the West Indies due to a left side strain suffered playing Twenty20 cricket in the United States, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

He sustained the injury earlier this month and returned to South Africa for medical tests, which have ruled him out of the trip to the Caribbean.

Uncapped Migael Pretorius has been named as his replacement. The 29-year-old, who took 23 wickets for Somerset in the County Championship this year, was previously called up to the test squad in December 2020 against Sri Lanka but did not play.

ALSO READ | India tour of Sri Lanka: Chameera ruled out of series due to injury

South Africa meets West Indies in the first test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 7-11 and then travels to Guyana for the second test in Georgetown from Aug. 15-19.

Related Topics

Gerald Coetzee /

South Africa /

West Indies

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

