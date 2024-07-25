South Africa loses fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for Test series in West Indies

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of next month’s Test series in the West Indies due to a left side strain suffered playing Twenty20 cricket in the United States, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

He sustained the injury earlier this month and returned to South Africa for medical tests, which have ruled him out of the trip to the Caribbean.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket earlier this month.

Uncapped Migael Pretorius has been named as his replacement. The 29-year-old, who took 23 wickets for Somerset in the County Championship this year, was previously called up to the test squad in December 2020 against Sri Lanka but did not play.

South Africa meets West Indies in the first test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 7-11 and then travels to Guyana for the second test in Georgetown from Aug. 15-19.