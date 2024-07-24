The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports, with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens and Handball have matches on July 24 and 25.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Why some sports have started before the opening ceremony

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 25 SCHEDULE 12:30 - Handball - Slovenia vs Denmark (Women’s Preliminary Round Group A) 13:00 - Archery - Women’s Individual Ranking Round 14:30 - Handball - Netherlands vs Angola (Women’s Preliminary Round Group B) 17:30 - Handball - Spain vs Brazil (Women’s Preliminary Round Group B) 17:30 - Rugby Sevens - Samoa vs Kenya (Men’s Pool B) 17:45 - Archery - Men’s Individual Ranking Round 18:00 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Australia (Men’s Pool B) 18:30 - Rugby Sevens - United States vs Uruguay (Men’s Pool C) 19:00 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs France (Men’s Pool C) 19:30 - Handball - Germany vs Korea (Women’s Preliminary Round Group A) 19:30 - Rugby Sevens - South Africa vs Japan (Men’s Pool A) 20:00 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs Ireland (Men’s Pool A) 20:30 - Football - Canada vs New Zealand (Women’s Group A) 20:30 - Football - Spain vs Japan (Women’s Group C) 22:30 - Football - Germany vs Australia (Women’s Group B) 22:30 - Football - Nigeria vs Brazil (Women’s Group C) 22:30 - Football - Hungary vs France (Women’s Preliminary Round Group B) 23:30 - Rugby Sevens - 9th in Overall Ranking vs 12th in Overall Ranking (Men’s Placing 9-12) 00:00 - Rugby Sevens - 10th in Overall Ranking vs 11th in Overall Ranking (Men’s Placing 9-12) 00:30 - Football - France vs Colombia (Women’s Group A) 00:30 - Football - United States vs Zambia (Women’s Group B) 00:30 - Handball - Norway vs Sweden (Women’s Preliminary Round Group A) 00:30 - Rugby Sevens - 1st in Pool A vs 8th in Overall Ranking (Men’s Quarterfinals) 01:00 - Rugby Sevens - 2nd in Pool B vs 2nd in Pool C Men’s Quarterfinals) 01:30 - Rugby Sevens - 1st in Pool C vs 2nd in Pool A Men’s Quarterfinals) 02:00 - Rugby Sevens - 1st in Pool B vs 7th in Overall Ranking Men’s Quarterfinals)

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS