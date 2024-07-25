Third seed Elena Rybakina became the latest high-profile withdrawal from the Olympic tennis competition on Thursday, hours after the draw was made at Roland Garros.

Kazakhstan’s former Wimbledon champion has pulled out of the singles and mixed doubles in which she was due to partner Alexander Bublik.

No reason was given for her decision.

France’s Caroline Garcia will now move into Rybakina’s spot in the draw as the 17th seed, while Australia’s Daria Saville enters the draw as an alternate.

With the action to begin on Saturday, the flurry of high-profile withdrawals has cast something of a cloud over the tournament being staged on the famous Parisian clay.

On Wednesday, men’s World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy had to withdraw from the singles and doubles because of illness while exciting Danish youngster Holger Rune also pulled out on Wednesday with a wrist injury.

Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, who was runner-up in the singles in Tokyo three years ago, withdrew on Monday because of injury, as did Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz because of a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the champion in Tokyo, is also missing after giving birth to a daughter in April.

Two-time Olympic singles champion Andy Murray announced before Thursday’s draw that he was not fit enough to compete in the singles but would still play doubles with Dan Evans.

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Tunsia’s Ons Jabeur, Britain’s Emma Raducanu, American Ben Shelton and Tokyo men’s bronze medal winner Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.