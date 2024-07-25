MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events

Kazakhstan’s former Wimbledon champion has pulled out of the singles and mixed doubles in which she was due to partner Alexander Bublik.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 22:52 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon 2024.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Third seed Elena Rybakina became the latest high-profile withdrawal from the Olympic tennis competition on Thursday, hours after the draw was made at Roland Garros.

Kazakhstan’s former Wimbledon champion has pulled out of the singles and mixed doubles in which she was due to partner Alexander Bublik.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic looks to prolong era with unfinished business at Roland Garros

No reason was given for her decision.

France’s Caroline Garcia will now move into Rybakina’s spot in the draw as the 17th seed, while Australia’s Daria Saville enters the draw as an alternate.

With the action to begin on Saturday, the flurry of high-profile withdrawals has cast something of a cloud over the tournament being staged on the famous Parisian clay.

On Wednesday, men’s World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy had to withdraw from the singles and doubles because of illness while exciting Danish youngster Holger Rune also pulled out on Wednesday with a wrist injury.

Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, who was runner-up in the singles in Tokyo three years ago, withdrew on Monday because of injury, as did Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz because of a knee injury sustained at Wimbledon.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the champion in Tokyo, is also missing after giving birth to a daughter in April.

Two-time Olympic singles champion Andy Murray announced before Thursday’s draw that he was not fit enough to compete in the singles but would still play doubles with Dan Evans.

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Tunsia’s Ons Jabeur, Britain’s Emma Raducanu, American Ben Shelton and Tokyo men’s bronze medal winner Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Related stories

Related Topics

Elena Rybakina /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympics 2024: Paris Games hold promise of ushering in ‘Belle Époque’ in turbulent times
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India archery teams qualify for quarterfinal, Spain beats Japan in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Six-time French champion Bordeaux shuts shop days after Liverpool owner FSG withdraws bid - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India off to stirring start as archers finish in top-four of team events
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Olympics 2024: Paris Games hold promise of ushering in ‘Belle Époque’ in turbulent times
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina files complaint, says its training base was robbed before chaotic game vs Morocco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympics 2024: Paris Games hold promise of ushering in ‘Belle Époque’ in turbulent times
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India archery teams qualify for quarterfinal, Spain beats Japan in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Six-time French champion Bordeaux shuts shop days after Liverpool owner FSG withdraws bid - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment