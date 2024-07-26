MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland dismisses Zimbabwe for 210 on rain-shortened first day

Zimbabwe was 97 without loss after lunch but collapsed and lost its last six wickets for 17 runs. Drizzle turned into rain and Ireland didn’t get to start its reply after tea at Stormont Cricket Ground.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 11:03 IST , BELFAST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy.
FILE PHOTO: Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Fast bowler Barry McCarthy took 3-42 to help Ireland dismiss Zimbabwe for 210 on a rain-shortened first day of its historic one-off cricket Test on Thursday.

Zimbabwe was 97 without loss after lunch but collapsed and lost its last six wickets for 17 runs. Drizzle turned into rain and Ireland didn’t get to start its reply after tea at Stormont Cricket Ground.

Ireland and Zimbabwe are meeting for the first time in a Test, and Belfast is staging a men’s Test for the first time.

Prince Masvaure hit a career-best 74. Fellow opener Joylord Gumbie, one of three Zimbabwe debutants, was on 49 at lunch but was first out when he chipped McCarthy to Curtis Campher at square leg.

Masvaure had his fourth half-century by tea, when Zimbabwe was 153-3, but a chance at a first test century ended when he nicked Campher behind down the legside.

The wickets fell quickly.

Beside McCarthy, off-spinner Andy McBrine claimed 3-37, including two wickets in two balls, Mark Adair got 2-49, and Craig Young bagged captain Craig Ervine.

