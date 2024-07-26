Fast bowler Barry McCarthy took 3-42 to help Ireland dismiss Zimbabwe for 210 on a rain-shortened first day of its historic one-off cricket Test on Thursday.
Zimbabwe was 97 without loss after lunch but collapsed and lost its last six wickets for 17 runs. Drizzle turned into rain and Ireland didn’t get to start its reply after tea at Stormont Cricket Ground.
Ireland and Zimbabwe are meeting for the first time in a Test, and Belfast is staging a men’s Test for the first time.
Prince Masvaure hit a career-best 74. Fellow opener Joylord Gumbie, one of three Zimbabwe debutants, was on 49 at lunch but was first out when he chipped McCarthy to Curtis Campher at square leg.
Masvaure had his fourth half-century by tea, when Zimbabwe was 153-3, but a chance at a first test century ended when he nicked Campher behind down the legside.
The wickets fell quickly.
Beside McCarthy, off-spinner Andy McBrine claimed 3-37, including two wickets in two balls, Mark Adair got 2-49, and Craig Young bagged captain Craig Ervine.
Latest on Sportstar
- IRE vs ZIM, One-off Test: Ireland dismisses Zimbabwe for 210 on rain-shortened first day
- SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains
- Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russian appeal over Valieva medal
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events
- Former India youth international among 10 footballers banned by Delhi football on suspicions of match-fixing
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE