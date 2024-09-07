Duleep Trophy 2024: Patience, lessons from opponents and pace variations – Suthar reveals secrets behind seven-wicket haul

India C spinner Manav Suthar on Saturday said his seven-wicket haul, which paved the way for India C’s four-wicket victory over India D, in the first round of Duleep Trophy, was a result of waiting for the right moment and attacking the rough areas on offer.

“You just have to bowl at the beginning like you would on any other surface. That’s how you get a feel of it. And slowly, you get to know what lengths are right.

“You see the opposition bowl too, how they change the pace; that helps too. In the second innings, within three to four overs I knew that there’s help off the rough areas. So, from then I knew I had to target that,” said Suthar.

While he claimed a solitary wicket in the first innings, Suthar ended with figures of 7/49 in the second, his fourth career five-wicket haul.

Suthar exploited the rough but also extracted uneven bounce of the surface in the second essay, for which he credited his pace variations.

“The pace variations are important because that is how the odd ball will bounce or go on straight. That will get me the chance to take a wicket,” said Suthar.

India D batter Ricky Bhui, however, was surprised at the emergence of rough patches on the pitch on just the second day of the four-day game.

“I thought the wicket was a bit up and down on the first day. There was a bit of moisture like most other pitches in India. But [it changed] drastically, there was a rough created which we did not expect.” said Bhui.

India D was cruising at 186 for four on the second day of the match but Suthar exploited the rough and in the space of 10 overs reduced the side to 206 for eight.

It was eventually bundled out for 236, setting up a 233-run target for India C. Bhui felt the target should have been enough to claim a win.

“It was evenly poised. We knew the bowlers were getting help off the wicket. We knew they had good batters but a wicket or two could have made a difference. We managed to take the game deep. We were sure that we had a good total. They started off well, then lost a few wickets also but it was not to be,” said Bhui.

Bowlers dominated all three days of play. 14 wickets fell on the first two days while eight wickets fell inside the first two sessions on day three. Bhui said a slightly more balanced wicket would have ensured the game would have gone the distance.

“It is what the game demands. We assess the situation and play accordingly. It is not as if we do not want to play all four days. We just react to what the situation is. It was a sporting wicket because we scored runs as well, we got close to 250. Pacers took the wickets in the first innings, spinners came into play in the second. But, a slightly better wicket and the match would have gone onto the fourth day,” said Bhui.