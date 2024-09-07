Paris 2024 Paralympics: Bronze medallist Deepthi felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a cash incentive of one crore rupees to athlete Deepthi Jeevanji who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Paralympics last week.
The Chief Minister felicitated Deepthi here on Saturday and also announced the allocation of a site of 500 square yards for her house.
The athlete from Kalleda village of Warangal won bronze in the 400m T20 final at the ongoing Para Games with a timing of 55.82 seconds.
Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women's 400m T20 final at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Deepthi had earlier won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship in Kobe, Japan.
Deepthi’s coach N. Ramesh, Sports Authority of India athletics coach who spotted her and has been mentoring her, was also given Rs 10 lakhs as an incentive by the State Government.
Mr Revanth Reddy said Deepthi’s success story, despite the adversity she faced, was truly inspirational for all the sportspersons from Telangana and India.
