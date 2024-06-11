MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third

Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of their title defence at Indonesia Open last week, slipped to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 15:17 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of the Indonesia Open last week, slipped to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of the Indonesia Open last week, slipped to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of the Indonesia Open last week, slipped to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of their title defence at Indonesia Open last week, slipped two rungs to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings on Tuesday.

China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang are the new men’s doubles No.1s followed by Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who jumped two places.

The Chirag-Satwik pair won the Thailand Open in May to reclaim the No. 1 ranking but suffered loss of form and made a first-round exit from the Singapore Open last month.

The Indians have also pulled out of the ongoing Australian Open.

READ | Prannoy to spearhead Indian challenge in Australia Open

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen remained inside top-15, maintaining their 10th and 14th positions respectively.

Kidambi Srikanth dropped four places to be No 32, while Priyanshu Rajawat (No 34) and Kiran George (No 35, up by one place) were the next best Indians.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindu remained static at No 10 in the women’s singles rankings.

In women’s doubles, Paris Olympics-bound pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa improved one place to 19th.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also climbed one notch to 24th.

The Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist pair had made a last-16 exit from the Indonesia Open.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Indonesian Open /

Badminton World Federation /

Thailand Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Under pressure Pakistan faces Canada in must-win game; Toss at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Netherlands calls up Dortmund’s Maatsen after De Jong injury
    AFP
  4. ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2024: 12-member Indian squad will compete in Lonato
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad for Olympics, Manu included in two individual events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third
    PTI
  2. Prannoy to spearhead Indian challenge in Australia Open
    PTI
  3. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri duo loses
    PTI
  5. Indonesia Open 2024: Sindhu exits after first round defeat to Hsu Wen-chi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Final squads of all the 24 participating nations, full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs CAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Under pressure Pakistan faces Canada in must-win game; Toss at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Netherlands calls up Dortmund’s Maatsen after De Jong injury
    AFP
  4. ISSF Shotgun World Cup 2024: 12-member Indian squad will compete in Lonato
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: NRAI announces 15-member rifle and pistol squad for Olympics, Manu included in two individual events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment