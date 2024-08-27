MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Korea Open: India duo of Rutuparna-Swetaparna exits in opening round of women’s doubles

The Panda sisters lost 18-21 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 17:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE - The Panda sisters lost 18-21 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes.
FILE - The Panda sisters lost 18-21 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes. | Photo Credit: Odisha Sports@X
infoIcon

FILE - The Panda sisters lost 18-21 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes. | Photo Credit: Odisha Sports@X

 The Indian pair of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda bowed out in the opening round of the women’s doubles event at the Korea Open badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game loss, here on Tuesday.

The Panda sisters lost 18-21 5-21 against the Chinese Taipei combination of Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in a match that lasted just 37 minutes.

The women’s doubles have three other Indians — Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Ashmite Chaliha — in the fray.

ALSO READ: HS Prannoy takes break to recover from impact of chikungunya

While Aakasrshi will take on Line Christophersen of Denmark in the opening round, Malvika and Ashmita will be up against another Dane Hojmark Kjaersfeldt and Thailan’s Pornpawee Chowhuwong in their respective tournament opening clashes on Wednesday.

No Indian features in the men’s singles and men’s doubles events.

In mixed doubles, the unheralded pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain is India’s only representation and will take on the local duo of Sung Hyun Ko and Hye Won Eom in the opening-round match on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Korea Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-0 BFC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chamari Athapaththu’s Caribbean Sojourn: Prepping for World Cup with a relaxing WCPL Stint
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Korea Open: India duo of Rutuparna-Swetaparna exits in opening round of women’s doubles
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Korea Open: India duo of Rutuparna-Swetaparna exits in opening round of women’s doubles
    PTI
  2. HS Prannoy takes break to recover from impact of chikungunya
    PTI
  3. Lakshya Sen heads to Austria for physical assessment
    PTI
  4. Sathish Kumar Kumarakaran knocked out of BWF Japan Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sathish Kumar moves into pre-quarters of BWF Japan Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE SCORE: MBSG 0-0 BFC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chamari Athapaththu’s Caribbean Sojourn: Prepping for World Cup with a relaxing WCPL Stint
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Jaymeet’s timely ton helps in Gujarat’s recovery against TNCA President XI on day one
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian medallists who will participate in the Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Korea Open: India duo of Rutuparna-Swetaparna exits in opening round of women’s doubles
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment