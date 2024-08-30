MagazineBuy Print

Korea Open 2024: World number one Shi Yu Qi Shi dumped out in quarterfinals

Shi ended double Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen’s 131-week reign at the top of the rankings in June but the Chinese player has struggled to consolidate his position in recent weeks.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 11:31 IST , Seoul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
China's Yu Qi Shi in action.
China's Yu Qi Shi in action. | Photo Credit: AP
China’s Yu Qi Shi in action. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s badminton world number one Shi Yu Qi continued his indifferent run of form with a quarterfinal loss to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu at the Korea Open on Friday.

Shi ended double Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen’s 131-week reign at the top of the rankings in June but the Chinese player has struggled to consolidate his position in recent weeks.

He lost in the quarterfinals at the Paris Games before being ousted in the semifinals of last week’s Japan Open by French teenager Alex Lanier.

Shi went down 21-13, 21-15 to world number 17 Lee in South Korea.

The 28-year-old Shi has won four tournaments on badminton’s world tour this year.

Denmark’s Axelsen is not competing at the Korea Open.

