MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sathish Kumar Kumarakaran knocked out of BWF Japan Open

The 23-year-old Indian squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-18, 18-21, 8-21 against the World No. 40 Wangcharoen.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 16:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in action against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.
India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in action against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in action against Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran fought hard before going down in three games to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the second round of the BWF Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Indian squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-18, 18-21, 8-21 against the World No. 40 Thai in a match that lasted 70 minutes.

It was thus curtains for India in the tournament.

Sathish had reached the second round after World No. 3 Anders Antonsen retired in the opening game at the Yokohama Arena on Wednesday.

Sathish had won his maiden BWF tournament in 2023, claiming the Odisha Masters Super 100.

Related stories

Related Topics

BWF /

Anders Antonsen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after Paris bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna looks to pay back love of fans with silver lining
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bahrain’s track team is sanctioned over doping and blocked from naturalising more athletes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Sathish Kumar Kumarakaran knocked out of BWF Japan Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sathish Kumar moves into pre-quarters of BWF Japan Open
    PTI
  3. Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod crash out of BWF Japan Open
    PTI
  4. Paris Olympics silver medallist He Bing Jiao retires from international badminton at 27
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former State badminton doubles champion, John Nissi passes away at 61
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey India sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after Paris bronze
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna looks to pay back love of fans with silver lining
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. England set to play Zimbabwe in Tests after more than two decades
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Fulham signs Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bahrain’s track team is sanctioned over doping and blocked from naturalising more athletes
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment