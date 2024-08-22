Sathish Kumar Kumarakaran knocked out of BWF Japan Open

Indian shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran fought hard before going down in three games to Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the second round of the BWF Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Indian squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-18, 18-21, 8-21 against the World No. 40 Thai in a match that lasted 70 minutes.

It was thus curtains for India in the tournament.

Sathish had reached the second round after World No. 3 Anders Antonsen retired in the opening game at the Yokohama Arena on Wednesday.

Sathish had won his maiden BWF tournament in 2023, claiming the Odisha Masters Super 100.