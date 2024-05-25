MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid ends season with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad

Atletico, who had already secured fourth place and a spot in next season’s Champions League, finished the season on 76 points, 11 ahead Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

Published : May 25, 2024 23:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid finished the season on 76 points.
FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid finished the season on 76 points. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Atletico Madrid finished the season on 76 points. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid ended its La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad on Saturday thanks to a first-half strike by Brazilian winger Samuel Lino and a Reinildo Mandava tap-in in stoppage time.

Atletico, who had already secured fourth place and a spot in next season’s Champions League, finished the season on 76 points, 11 ahead Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

Sixth-placed Real Sociedad has qualified for the Europa League.

Runaway champion Real Madrid is top of the standings with 94 points, 12 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and 13 clear of Girona in third.

Atletico took the lead in the ninth minute after Marcos Llorente burst up the right wing and delivered a low cross to Lino at the far post, who netted with a tidy finish past Alex Remiro.

ALSO READ | Xabi Alonso and Leverkusen put Europa League loss behind, focus on completing domestic double

Remiro and Atletico’s keeper Jan Oblak made several saves and Atletico was reduced to 10 men after Saul Niguez was shown a second yellow card in the 92nd minute.

In the last move of the match, Atletico secured the three points on a counterattack led by Alvaro Morata, who delivered a perfectly placed cross for substitute Reinildo to tap into the empty net.

Win is a big boost

Samuel Lino said that finishing the season with a good win at Real Sociedad should be a boost for Atletico Madrid going forward. “We were good, focused, played a good game and that’s what we wanted. Overall, we were not within the club’s objectives, but we finished well and now we have to switch off and a win away from home could help to come back strong next season,” Lino said.

“It was an important victory to finish the season well,” Lino added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Real Sociedad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid ends season with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  2. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Highlights: Bangladesh wins by 10 wickets, Mustafizur picks 6/10
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins relies on intuition ahead of summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Monaco Grand Prix: Leclerc takes pole in Monaco as Verstappen hits the wall
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid ends season with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Barcelona secures second place with win over Rayo, Villareal scripts thrilling 4-4 draw with Real Madrid
    Reuters
  3. Xavi denies reports that Barcelona’s leadership is considering firing him
    AP
  4. La-Liga: Sevilla confirms coach Quique to leave, offers Navas lifetime deal
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Barcelona closer to securing second place after 2-0 win at last-place Almeria
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid ends season with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  2. USA vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Highlights: Bangladesh wins by 10 wickets, Mustafizur picks 6/10
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins relies on intuition ahead of summit clash against Kolkata Knight Riders
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Monaco Grand Prix: Leclerc takes pole in Monaco as Verstappen hits the wall
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs PAK 2nd T20: Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment