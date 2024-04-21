MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz

The Catalan side visits Las Palmas next Saturday in the hunt for the first of the nine points it needs to guarantee a spot in the Champions League next season.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 09:52 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Ivan Martin against Cadiz CF.
Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Ivan Martin against Cadiz CF. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Artem Dovbyk of Girona FC celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Ivan Martin against Cadiz CF. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain’s surprise package Girona will play in European competition for the first time next season after it claimed a 4-1 home win over relegation-threatened Cadiz on Saturday to strengthen its grip on third place in La Liga.

The Catalan side has 68 points, seven ahead of Atletico Madrid, which visits Alaves on Sunday, and 10 clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, which drew 1-1 at home to Granada on Friday.

Girona’s win means it is guaranteed at least a Europa Conference League place next term.

It took an early lead through Eric Garcia in the ninth minute and got a second from Ivan Martin in the 22nd.

La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk increased the advantage in the 71st minute with his 18th league goal of the season before substitute Portu sealed the rout eight minutes from time.

ALSO READ | Man United player Garnacho apologizes for liking critical posts about Ten Hag

Gonzalo Escalante had pulled a goal back in the 81st for Cadiz, which remain third-bottom with 25 points, six points below Celta Vigo, after it beat Las Palmas 4-1, and the safety zone.

Girona visits Las Palmas next Saturday in the hunt for the first of the nine points it needs to guarantee a spot in the Champions League next season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Girona /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga /

Cadiz /

Atletico Madrid /

Alaves /

Athletic Bilbao /

Granada /

Europa Conference League /

Eric Garcia /

Artem Dovbyk /

Las Palmas /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beats Nashville SC 3-1
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation
    AP
  4. Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves
    AP
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 13: Vaishali stuns Lei Tingjie for fourth straight win; Tan Zhongyi a draw after from title
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hurting Barcelona bids to slow Madrid’s title charge in El Clasico
    AFP
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Mallorca probing another racial abuse incident after fan makes monkey gestures at Real Madrid game
    AP
  5. La Liga: Madrid wins at Mallorca; Felix scores as Barca defeats Cadiz
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beats Nashville SC 3-1
    AP
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind; Cologne heading toward relegation
    AP
  4. Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves
    AP
  5. Candidates 2024, Round 13: Vaishali stuns Lei Tingjie for fourth straight win; Tan Zhongyi a draw after from title
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment