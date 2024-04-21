La Liga: Girona secures maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz

Spain’s surprise package Girona will play in European competition for the first time next season after it claimed a 4-1 home win over relegation-threatened Cadiz on Saturday to strengthen its grip on third place in La Liga.

The Catalan side has 68 points, seven ahead of Atletico Madrid, which visits Alaves on Sunday, and 10 clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, which drew 1-1 at home to Granada on Friday.

Girona’s win means it is guaranteed at least a Europa Conference League place next term.

It took an early lead through Eric Garcia in the ninth minute and got a second from Ivan Martin in the 22nd.

La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk increased the advantage in the 71st minute with his 18th league goal of the season before substitute Portu sealed the rout eight minutes from time.

ALSO READ | Man United player Garnacho apologizes for liking critical posts about Ten Hag

Gonzalo Escalante had pulled a goal back in the 81st for Cadiz, which remain third-bottom with 25 points, six points below Celta Vigo, after it beat Las Palmas 4-1, and the safety zone.

Girona visits Las Palmas next Saturday in the hunt for the first of the nine points it needs to guarantee a spot in the Champions League next season.