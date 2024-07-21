MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Richa Ghosh scores her first T20I fifty

The 20-year-old came to bat in the 12th over after Jemimah Rodrigues had gotten out, with India having 106 on the board at that time.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 16:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In the 20th over against UAE in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, Richa Ghosh continued her blitzkrieg as she hit Heena Hotchandani for five boundaries, as she notched up her fifty as well as got India past the 200-run mark.
In the 20th over against UAE in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, Richa Ghosh continued her blitzkrieg as she hit Heena Hotchandani for five boundaries, as she notched up her fifty as well as got India past the 200-run mark. | Photo Credit: BCCI WOMEN/X
infoIcon

In the 20th over against UAE in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, Richa Ghosh continued her blitzkrieg as she hit Heena Hotchandani for five boundaries, as she notched up her fifty as well as got India past the 200-run mark. | Photo Credit: BCCI WOMEN/X

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh smashed her first T20I half-century on Sunday against UAE in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Richa scored an unbeaten knock of 64 off just 29 balls, which included 12 fours and a single six. The 20-year-old came to bat in the 12th over after Jemimah Rodrigues had gotten out, with India having 106 on the board at that time.

Right from the get go, Richa didn’t hold back and hit the UAE skipper Esha Oza for four boundaries in the 15th over.

In the 20th over, she continued her blitzkrieg as she hit Heena Hotchandani for five boundaries, as she notched up her fifty as well as got India past the 200-run mark.

It was in 2020 that Richa made her T20I debut for India when the Women in Blue faced the Australians at Melbourne.

