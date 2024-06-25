Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Spain international has won six Champions League titles with Madrid since joining the youth academy in 2001, as well as four La Liga crowns, two Copa del Reys.
“Real Madrid announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player,” the Spanish club said in a statement.
“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.
READ | Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
“Nacho ends his career at Real Madrid as the captain who lifted the 15th (Champions League trophy) at Wembley, as one of the five players who have won six European Cups in the history of football and with the highest number of titles in the history of our club.”
Nacho has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.
“Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and he has received the affection, recognition and admiration of all madridistas,” Real president Florentino Perez said.
“Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years
- US swimming stars testify on anti-doping measures ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
- T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
- Paris 2024: Anush Agarwalla to represent India in dressage event at Olympics
- T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan’s run to semifinals will inspire youth back home, says Rashid
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE