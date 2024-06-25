MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years

Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 16:33 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Nacho during the Champions League celebration with fans. (File Photo)
Real Madrid's Nacho during the Champions League celebration with fans. (File Photo)
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Nacho during the Champions League celebration with fans. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Spain international has won six Champions League titles with Madrid since joining the youth academy in 2001, as well as four La Liga crowns, two Copa del Reys.

“Real Madrid announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.

READ | Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen

“Nacho ends his career at Real Madrid as the captain who lifted the 15th (Champions League trophy) at Wembley, as one of the five players who have won six European Cups in the history of football and with the highest number of titles in the history of our club.”

Nacho has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.

“Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and he has received the affection, recognition and admiration of all madridistas,” Real president Florentino Perez said.

“Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”

Nacho /

La Liga /

Real Madrid

