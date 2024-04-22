MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners

The 21-year-old, who played in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup semifinal defeat by Manchester City, is struggling to recover in time from illness, Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 18:21 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former City player Palmer is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the same as City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
Former City player Palmer is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the same as City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Former City player Palmer is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the same as City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea could be without top scorer Cole Palmer for Tuesday’s clash away at Premier League leader Arsenal with the forward struggling to recover from illness, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

“Today, no (he cannot play),” Pochettino told a press conference. “We will see tomorrow morning. Today, I don’t believe he can be involved.

“Even if he is good tomorrow, maybe he is not in a condition to play. We hope he can recover from this situation and be involved with the team.”

The 21-year-old, who played in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup semifinal defeat by Manchester City, has been the shining light of a difficult first season for Pochettino.

ALSO READ: Liverpool beats Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal in the Premier League

Former City player Palmer is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the same as City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

His absence would be a blow for Chelsea as they try to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for Europe. It would also be a considerable boost for Arsenal in its quest to win the title for the first time in 20 years.

Defenders Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are also doubtful for the derby, according to Pochettino.

Chelsea is ninth in the league with 47 points from 31 matches, three points behind seventh-placed Manchester United but has a game in hand.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Cole Palmer /

Arsenal /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Stats, preview, toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona’s De Jong to miss end of season with ankle sprain - reports
    AFP
  4. RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson or Hardik Pandya - who will win toss today? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli fined 50 percent of match fees, following his outburst for controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool beats Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. LIV vs FUL Highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Second-half goals from Gravenberch and Jota help Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal back on top of Premier League after win over Wolves
    AP
  5. Man United overhaul under Ratcliffe extends to new technical director
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Stats, preview, toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona’s De Jong to miss end of season with ankle sprain - reports
    AFP
  4. RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson or Hardik Pandya - who will win toss today? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli fined 50 percent of match fees, following his outburst for controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment