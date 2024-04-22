Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners

Chelsea could be without top scorer Cole Palmer for Tuesday’s clash away at Premier League leader Arsenal with the forward struggling to recover from illness, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

“Today, no (he cannot play),” Pochettino told a press conference. “We will see tomorrow morning. Today, I don’t believe he can be involved.

“Even if he is good tomorrow, maybe he is not in a condition to play. We hope he can recover from this situation and be involved with the team.”

The 21-year-old, who played in Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup semifinal defeat by Manchester City, has been the shining light of a difficult first season for Pochettino.

Former City player Palmer is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with 20 goals, the same as City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

His absence would be a blow for Chelsea as they try to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for Europe. It would also be a considerable boost for Arsenal in its quest to win the title for the first time in 20 years.

Defenders Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are also doubtful for the derby, according to Pochettino.

Chelsea is ninth in the league with 47 points from 31 matches, three points behind seventh-placed Manchester United but has a game in hand.