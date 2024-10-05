MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: High-flying Bukayo Saka on another level, says Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta

Arteta was also full of praise for German forward Kai Havertz, who fired home a Saka pass to make it seven home games in a row in which he has scored.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 23:29 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring its third goal against Southampton.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring its third goal against Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring its third goal against Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta could almost forgive his side for going a goal down to struggling Southampton as it brought out the best in winger Bukayo Saka, who scored one goal and made two more in its 3-1 Premier League home win on Saturday.

Arteta described the Saints’ goal as a wake-up call before praising the 23-year-old left-footer for his ability to deliver when his team calls on him.

“I think he’s another step ahead in what he wants, and especially when (he does it) - do it at home, do it away, do it in big games, do it in not-so-big games when the team needs it, do it when it’s 3-0 - that’s what defines a top, top player,” the coach told reporters.

“Obviously, there are the stats, and you cannot get away from that. What he’s doing at his age is unbelievable, we have many examples of that as well,” Arteta added.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Saka steers Arsenal to 3-1 comeback win over Southampton; Leicester beats Bournemouth

Despite his relative youth, Saka has become arguably Arsenal’s most important attacking fulcrum.

“That’s the maturity and that’s the steps that players have to go (through). He has been long enough in the team now and he has earned the right to have that role, he believes in that and he has the capacity to change games,” the 42-year-old coach explained.

Arteta was also full of praise for German forward Kai Havertz, who fired home a Saka pass to make it seven home games in a row in which he has scored.

“He’s an attacking midfielder, he plays as a nine, you don’t know where he is - that’s his football brain, and for sure, his focus now as well is ‘I’m gonna win the game, I’m gonna do it’,” he said, adding that Havertz probably had more to give.

“He’s practising and he wants more, he’s not satisfied with what he’s doing, because there is still another level from him,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Bukayo Saka /

Mikel Arteta /

Premier League 2024-25

