MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL 2023-24: Chelsea coach Emma Hayes says she should not have called intrasquad relationships ‘inappropriate’ after backlash

Chelsea players Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger are currently in a relationship, and after Hayes’ initial comment, Carter liked a tweet that said it was “beyond bonkers”.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 19:23 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes in the Women’s Super League
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes in the Women’s Super League | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes in the Women’s Super League | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes says she was wrong to describe intrasquad player relationships as “inappropriate.”

Hayes is finishing out the season at Chelsea in the Women’s Super League before she takes over as coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

In Hayes’ initial comments on Thursday, she said player-to-player relationships in a team are “ inappropriate “ because they have the potential to create extra challenges to manage.

She had been asked about player-coach relationships, which she also said were inappropriate.

“I didn’t think it was right for me to use the term ‘inappropriate’ for the players,” Hayes said Friday night after Chelsea beat Arsenal 1-0 in a WSL match.

Chelsea players Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger are currently in a relationship, and after Hayes’ initial comment, Carter liked a tweet that said it was “beyond bonkers” to bring player relationships into the conversation about player-coach relationships.

Hayes said postmatch that she spoke to Carter and other players about her choice of words.

The manager regretted creating “clickbait headlines” and in that respect, she said, “I let myself down yesterday.”

On Thursday, Hayes said player-to-player relationships can be hard to navigate for a coach, and that long term in an “ideal” scenario they wouldn’t be part of a team setting.

“I think when we have honest conversations about these things, I don’t take those things back,” Hayes said Friday. “But I have zero criticism of any player in my dressing room for anything, their professionalism, for what they have given to their club, regardless of their status or who they are in a relationship with. I’ve been unbelievably supportive of all of the players. I have been a champion for equality and equity.”

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid a different proposition with Bellingham, says Guardiola

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson have been in a relationship for the past decade and played together at Chelsea for three seasons with Hayes as their manager. They joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Hayes is expected to make her debut leading the U.S. national team in a pair of friendly matches against South Korea in June.

Related stories

Related Topics

Emma Hayes /

WSL /

Chelsea /

Pernille Harder /

Magdalena Eriksson /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL 2023-24: Chelsea coach Emma Hayes says she should not have called intrasquad relationships ‘inappropriate’ after backlash
    AP
  2. IPL 2024: Nehra says Gujarat Titans will miss Hardik Pandya’s experience; Robin Minz unlikely to play after bike accident
    PTI
  3. FIFA president Infantino got 33 per cent raise in pay deal around $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
  4. WPL 2024: Bound by brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning eye maiden title in epic showdown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL 2023-24: Chelsea coach Emma Hayes says she should not have called intrasquad relationships ‘inappropriate’ after backlash
    AP
  2. FIFA president Infantino got 33 per cent raise in pay deal around $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
  3. Premier League: Postecoglou defends ‘plastic’ Spurs fans amid rise in season ticket prices
    Reuters
  4. FA Cup: Van Dijk revels in pressure of Liverpool’s enduring feud with Man United
    AFP
  5. WSL: Chelsea boss Hayes regrets comment on player relationships
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL 2023-24: Chelsea coach Emma Hayes says she should not have called intrasquad relationships ‘inappropriate’ after backlash
    AP
  2. IPL 2024: Nehra says Gujarat Titans will miss Hardik Pandya’s experience; Robin Minz unlikely to play after bike accident
    PTI
  3. FIFA president Infantino got 33 per cent raise in pay deal around $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year
    AP
  4. WPL 2024: Bound by brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning eye maiden title in epic showdown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment