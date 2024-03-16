MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti urges ‘zero tolerance’ of racist abuse in LaLiga

On Thursday, Vinicius urged the European governing body UEFA to take action against alleged racist chants directed at him by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 15:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
| Video Credit: AFP

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti called for a zero tolerance policy against LaLiga’s recurring “racism problem” following more incidents of racist abuse directed at forward Vinicius Jr.

On Thursday, Vinicius urged the European governing body UEFA to take action against alleged racist chants directed at him by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans.

Real Madrid has also filed a complaint with the state prosecutor’s office over hate and discrimination offences, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

The Brazil international has been a target of racist abuse on multiple occasions while playing in Spain, prompting a series of local and international campaigns, including the creation of a special FIFA anti-racism committee.

“The problem is there, I believe it is. I am not going to change my opinion” on racism in LaLiga, Ancelotti told reporters on Friday.

Vinicius was also racially abused last year while playing at Valencia. Several were arrested after that incident, and Valencia banned four people for life.

“I think Valencia responded very well after their episode (with racism). It is others who have to act now. When we talk about zero tolerance, it is for us and for everyone,” Ancelotti said.

“I think it is necessary to act and eradicate these problems. They are very ugly things that affect everyone in our society. Criminals (who perpetuate racism) should not be out on the street, they should be somewhere else.”

Brazil will play a friendly match against Spain at the Bernabeu on March 26 as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the Real Madrid forward.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Vinicius Junior

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid boss Ancelotti urges ‘zero tolerance’ of racist abuse in LaLiga
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team’s chief coach by 2036
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Real Madrid boss Ancelotti urges ‘zero tolerance’ of racist abuse in LaLiga
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: “What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious” - Klopp blasts VAR officials after draw vs Man City
    AFP
  4. Puneri Paltan crowned PKL Season 10 champion; beats Haryana Steelers in low-scoring final
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid boss Ancelotti urges ‘zero tolerance’ of racist abuse in LaLiga
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team’s chief coach by 2036
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment