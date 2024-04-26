MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil’s Romario returns to training at age 58, scores twice

The 1994 World Cup winner turned politician netted two goals as he practiced with much younger players at struggling Rio de Janeiro club America, of which he is the president.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 10:47 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Romario, the former soccer player and senator who is 58 years old, during a training session with America FC
Romario, the former soccer player and senator who is 58 years old, during a training session with America FC | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Romario, the former soccer player and senator who is 58 years old, during a training session with America FC | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian soccer hero Romario returned to training on Thursday at age 58, almost two decades after he retired from the sport, and needed just a few minutes to show he remains a prolific scorer.

The 1994 World Cup winner turned politician netted two goals as he practiced with much younger players at struggling Rio de Janeiro club America, of which he is the president.

America will play in Rio state’s second division championship this year. Romarinho, one of the sons of the former Barcelona star, is in its squad.

“My biggest goal here is to have the chance to play with my son,” an exhausted Romario told journalists after training. “Many athletes have that objective. LeBron James wants to play with his son next year (in the NBA). Rivaldo also had that chance. I want that too.”

Also famous for his sharp tongue, which has Pele, Zico and Mario Zagallo among its victims, Romario chose himself as a target this time.

ALSO READ:World Cup winner Romario comes out of retirement, to play for Rio de Janeiro team at 58

“I am very tired. I will soon need a stretcher to pick me up,” he said. “For a man who has not trained for 16 years, in general, I managed to run a little. But I want to make one thing very clear — I will not play the entire championship. My idea is to play for a few minutes in some matches. What matters the most in this competition is America.”

America will play its first league match on May 18. Romario became its president in 2023, aiming to get the club back in the state’s first division with local giants Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco da Gama and Botafogo.

Both goals Romario scored came in a reduced pitch section of the practice, both in his old style; sharp finishes from close range in the penalty box.

Famously not a fan of penalty kicks, Romario has apparently changed his mind for his return to the sport.

“If there is a penalty, our club president will ask to take it,” Romario jokingly said. “If the coach says no, he will be fired and the club president will take the penalty anyway.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Romario /

LeBron James /

Pele /

Flamengo /

Fluminense /

Vasco da Gama /

Botafogo /

Rio de Janeiro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s Romario returns to training at age 58, scores twice
    AP
  2. AFC U23 Asian Cup: Indonesia, Japan advance; South Korea out of contention for Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian archers reach final in Stage 1
    PTI
  5. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil’s Romario returns to training at age 58, scores twice
    AP
  2. AFC U23 Asian Cup: Indonesia, Japan advance; South Korea out of contention for Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. Roma beats Udinese 2-1 in resumption of suspended match to ruin Cannavaro’s Serie A coaching debut
    AP
  4. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his club in talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield
    AP
  5. FIFA seals closer ties to Saudi Arabia with World Cup sponsor deal for oil firm Aramco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil’s Romario returns to training at age 58, scores twice
    AP
  2. AFC U23 Asian Cup: Indonesia, Japan advance; South Korea out of contention for Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Archery World Cup 2024: Indian archers reach final in Stage 1
    PTI
  5. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment