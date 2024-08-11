Chelsea has signed Portuguese winger Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a seven-year contract, the West London club said on Sunday.
Financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that Chelsea had paid 54 million pounds ($69 million) including add-ons for the 24-year-old.
Neto made 135 appearances for Wolves, scoring 14 goals and providing 24 assists since joining from Portuguese side Braga in 2019. He also had a loan spell at Serie A club Lazio.
ALSO READ | Serie A 2024-25: Inter aims to defend Scudetto, other teams hungry to mount challenge despite European demands
He has earned 10 caps for Portugal and featured in all three of their group-stage matches at the European Championship in Germany.
“I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt,” Neto said in a statement.
Chelsea have signed nine players in the close-season transfer window so far. They host Manchester City in their Premier League opener on August 18.
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League: Chelsea signs Portuguese forward Neto from Wolves on a seven-year contract
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Jennifer Valente defends omnium gold to wrap up best Summer Games for US cycling in 40 years
- Paris 2024 Olympics diary: HI president Tirkey invites journalists for lunch; Authorities put up merch stalls across all venues
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 16: USA ends campaign with basketball gold; India placed 71st
- Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: USA on top, China second; List of top 10 countries
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE