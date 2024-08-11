MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anwar Ali set to complete move to East Bengal from Mohun Bagan after receiving NOC from Player Status Committee

The 23-year-old had prematurely ended his loan contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and agreed to join arch-rival East Bengal on a five-year deal.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 14:46 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
FILE-India defender Anwar Ali.
FILE-India defender Anwar Ali. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE-India defender Anwar Ali. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India defender Anwar Ali is set to register as an East Bengal player after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC), at his own risk, from the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the All India Football Federation on August 10.

The 23-year-old had prematurely ended his loan contract with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and agreed to join arch-rival East Bengal on a five-year deal.

Meanwhile, the Mariners maintained that the centre-back was their player — Anwar had signed a four-year loan with Mohun Bagan, which he ended early through an email — and sent him a notice to report for training on July 19, a week before the Durand Cup 2024.

For a solution on the matter, Anwar, his parent club, Delhi FC, and Mohun Bagan have approached the PSC.

Though the Committee found the loan termination ‘without a just cause’ in its interim order on August 3, it gave the player clearance to join another club at his own risk, which will be East Bengal.

“As the club (MBSG) had not issued an NOC despite having conceded to the termination, whilst reserving its rights to claim appropriate sanctions and damages, it is hereby directed that this order may be treated as an NOC for purposes of player registration and registration on the AIFF CRS (Central Registration System),” the Committee said in its order on Saturday. 

Sportstar understands that Anwar will land at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 p.m. IST and will complete his registration with the Red-and-Gold Brigade, after passing his medical at the Indian Super League club.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters overwhelms CISF to brighten its quarterfinal chances

Anwar was a member of the India side that played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He made his senior team debut in March 2022 and has become a national team mainstay, alongside Sandesh Jhingan as the centre-back combination.

He has won three trophies with the Blue Tigers so far: the Tri-Nations tournament, the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship.

At the club level, he was crucial for Mohun Bagan in the 2023–24 season, playing 26 times for the club, with three goals and one assist and winning the Durand Cup and the Indian Super League Shield.

After successful registration, Anwar would be East Bengal’s 10th transfer of the season. The club has made nine new signings in the current transfer window, including three international players - Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal, and Hector Yuste - and six Indian players - David Lalhlansanga, Jeakson Singh, Provat Lakram, Debjit Majumder, Mark Zothanpuia, and Nishu Kumar, who has joined permanently after a loan spell.

With six points from two matches, it remains level with rival Mohun Bagan on points in the Durand Cup and plays the Mariners next on August 18 in the first Kolkata derby of the 2024–25 season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anwar Ali /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal /

AIFF /

All India Football Federation /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict on joint silver deferred to August 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anwar Ali set to complete move to East Bengal from Mohun Bagan after receiving NOC from Player Status Committee
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. WI vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa leads Windies by 154 runs after more rain
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: B-Boy Phil Wizard conjures up magic to win breaking gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Anwar Ali set to complete move to East Bengal from Mohun Bagan after receiving NOC from Player Status Committee
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters overwhelms CISF to brighten its quarterfinal chances
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25 season to kick off on September 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT highlights, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 7-0 CISF; Noah Sadaoui scores hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info, predicted lineups: When, where to watch KBFC vs CISF?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict on joint silver deferred to August 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anwar Ali set to complete move to East Bengal from Mohun Bagan after receiving NOC from Player Status Committee
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. WI vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa leads Windies by 154 runs after more rain
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: B-Boy Phil Wizard conjures up magic to win breaking gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment