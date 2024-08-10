MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters overwhelms CISF to brighten its quarterfinal chances

Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick to figure in the bulk of the Blasters’ strikes while Mohammad Azhar, Naocha Singh, Mohammad Aimen and Kwame Pepra contributed with a goal each.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 22:14 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Kerala Blasters' Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick against CISF protectors in Durand Cup 2024.
Kerala Blasters’ Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick against CISF protectors in Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters’ Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick against CISF protectors in Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/ The Hindu

Kerala Blasters overwhelmed paramilitary outfit CISF protectors 7-0 in a Group C match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, to strengthen its claim for a quarterfinal berth from the group.

Moroccan Noah Sadaoui scored a hat-trick to figure in the bulk of the Blasters’ strikes while Mohammad Azhar, Naocha Singh, Mohammad Aimen and Kwame Pepra contributed with a goal each to complete the huge scoreline.

Blasters finished with seven points (two wins and a draw) and a huge goal difference of 15 which makes it a big task for its challenger Punjab FC (on four points with a goal difference of plus three) to accomplish in its final match against Mumbai FC.

Shillong Lajong FC prevailed over its city rival Rangdajied United FC 2-0 in a keenly contested Group F match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

ALSO READ | Indian Super League 2024-25 season to kick off on September 13

Ronney Willson and Kenstar Kharshong scored one apiece to help Shillong Lajong, an I-League outfit, secure full points and make this its second win in a row.

It tied with ISL side FC Goa on six points but cleared to the top of the current group league position with a better goal average. The two sides meet on August 17 in the final group fixture to decide the quarterfinal berth from the group.

The result:
Group F (Shillong): Shillong Lajong FC 2 (Ronney Wilson 26, Kenstar Kharshong 49) bt Rangdajied United FC 0.
Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters 7 (Peprah 6, Noah 9, 19, 89, Aimen 16, Naocha 25, Azhar 44) bt CISF Protectors 0.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
