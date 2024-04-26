MagazineBuy Print

Wrestling: UWW threatens to suspend WFI again in case of Centre’s intervention

United World Wrestling said that the suspension would apply to the final Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in May, and will attract the attention of the International Olympic Committee.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 20:49 IST , Varanasi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
In a letter addressed to the WFI chief Sanjay Singh (right), the UWW said that it can suspend the Federation until further notice, which will then directly affect the wrestlers.
In a letter addressed to the WFI chief Sanjay Singh (right), the UWW said that it can suspend the Federation until further notice, which will then directly affect the wrestlers. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

In a letter addressed to the WFI chief Sanjay Singh (right), the UWW said that it can suspend the Federation until further notice, which will then directly affect the wrestlers. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has threatened to re-impose the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), affecting the Indian wrestlers’ chances of competing the World Olympic Games qualifier in Istanbul in May, if the Union Sports Ministry tries to interfere in the national federation’s functioning through an ad-hoc body.

“We have been informed that the WFI is once again threatened by your Ministry of Sports with the imposition of an ad-hoc committee to oversee its affairs.

“Besides our lassitude for this additional affair impacting your federation and its members, we would like to reiterate UWW’s determination to uphold the principle of autonomy and independence of its national federations in accordance with the UWW Statutes and the Olympic Charter,” said a letter from UWW president Nenad Lalovic, addressed to WFI president Sanjay Singh on Thursday.

“In case any decision or order should be made against your federation, and a third party be designated to run the daily affairs of our sport in India in violation of the UWW Statutes, UWW would have no other option than to re-impose a temporary suspension of your federation until further notice, and which, this time, could (sic) maybe include your athletes.

“This suspension would apply to the final Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in May, and will certainly attract the attention of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on this matter, who may also consider further action,” letter further read.

Considering that the Istanbul event is the last qualifier for the Olympics, if UWW suspends the WFI, some prominent wrestlers including 2023 Asian champion Aman Sehrawat (57kg) and former Worlds silver medallist Deepak Punia (86kg) will not be able to make it to Paris 2024.

Only four Indian women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika (76kg), have won quota places for the country.

In August 2023, UWW had suspended WFI with immediate effect for not holding elections, which was finally lifted in February this year, after a meeting with the apex body’s bureau.

