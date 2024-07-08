MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: De Minaur into quarterfinal for first time after beating Fils

The 25-year-old, who will play seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, appeared to be in some discomfort at the end.

Published : Jul 08, 2024 21:40 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alex de Minaur of Australia slides to play a forehand against Arthur Fils of France in his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024.
Alex de Minaur of Australia slides to play a forehand against Arthur Fils of France in his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alex de Minaur of Australia slides to play a forehand against Arthur Fils of France in his Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Alex De Minaur reached the Wimbledon 2024 quarterfinal for the first time as he beat rising Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday.

The ninth seed looked in control for two sets against the 20-year-old but Fils, bidding to become the youngest Frenchman in the professional era to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, responded superbly to extend the Court One contest.

De Minaur, watched by his girlfriend Katie Boulter, the British number one, moved clear in the fourth set though to nip the Fils comeback in the bud.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2024: Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine, reaches quarterfinal after beating Wang Xinyu

Worryingly for the 25-year-old, who will play seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinal, he appeared to be in some discomfort at the end.

“I’ll be alright,” De Minaur said on court when asked if he had sustained an injury. “I made it harder than I should have and happy to get over the finish line.”

De Minaur has previously reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals, losing to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 U.S. Open and Alexander Zverev at the French Open this year. 

